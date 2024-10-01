project44's The State of Consumer Holiday Shopping 2024 Reveals Consumers Are Starting Holiday Shopping Earlier

project44's annual peak season consumer survey indicates consumers are cost-sensitive about shipping and prefer slower delivery methods as a means to reduce their carbon footprint this holiday season

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, today released The State of Consumer Holiday Shopping 2024, providing insight on consumer sentiment and habits as the peak holiday shopping season approaches. Over 1,300 consumers across the globe shared their holiday shipping and sustainability preferences.

The results suggest that the "holiday creep" phenomenon – where retailers stock holiday merchandise earlier each year – may be driven by a shift in consumer shopping preferences. In 2024, 68% of consumers plan to do their holiday and gift shopping before the traditional holiday season (mid-November to December). With peak season starting early, retailers need to meet consumer demands and expectations sooner.

Additional key findings from The State of Consumer Holiday Shopping 2024 include the following:

Consumers are worried about increased shipping costs and the elimination of free shipping.

Consumers top concern was retailers increasing free shipping thresholds or eliminating free shipping entirely (25%), followed by shipping costs being higher than last year (18%)

40% of consumers said prices of goods being higher than last year is a top concern as they start their holiday shopping

A majority of consumers (53%) said they would not pay higher prices to guarantee a purchase arrives in time for the holidays

Sustainable shopping is growing in popularity among consumers, as long as it is cost effective.

65% of consumers plan to prioritize brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability or want to support brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability if the cost isn't prohibitive

51% of consumers plan to shop farther ahead and opt for a slower delivery method to help reduce their carbon footprint

Consumers aren't interested in shopping with a brand that historically missed its promised delivery date.

58% of consumers say they're unlikely to shop at a retailer who missed their promised delivery date

"We're seeing consumers shift their buying and sustainability habits when it comes to their holiday shopping," said Carson Krieg, Director of Global Alliances at project44. "Shopping for gifts before peak season can help shoppers save money, lower carbon emissions and limit delayed shipping headaches. In 2024, retailers prioritizing reliable shipping and reducing carbon emissions will have a competitive advantage over brands that don't."

To view the full report, download your copy of The State of Consumer Holiday Shopping 2024 here.

