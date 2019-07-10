Projection Adds Audiovisual Industry Veteran to Lead Moscone Center Team

SPRINGFIELD, Va., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Projection, a national audiovisual company, announced today that it has hired industry veteran Michael Dalton to manage the company's 25-year partnership with the Moscone Center and oversee the execution of flawless and memorable experiences for the property's clients and attendees.

As event attendees' expectations evolve, it's important that those overseeing and executing events are not only thorough in their attention to detail, but creative, innovative and integral in their approach and solution design.

Projection

"This role requires an individual to not only be an expert in the technical aspect of audiovisual production but to possess the relationship skills necessary to work with every individual and group responsible for pulling off a big event," said Larry Taylor, corporate vice president, Projection. "Having worked in properties across the country and San Francisco – including the Moscone Center – and with clients, teams and crews on every kind of event from concert to corporate, Michael's background and experience are ideal for this position. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Projection family."

Starting his career in the concert industry and later moving to corporate events, Dalton has been responsible for everything from production budgets, proposals, design, lighting, audio and video to event staffing and onsite show management. His clients have included Cisco, Facebook, Workday, TC3 and GSV Labs.

"This is the role and company I have been searching for," said Michael Dalton, director of audio visual services. "I am thrilled I will be able to use all the experience I've collected over the years in my work for events to deliver the kind of quality and flawless experiences Projection is known for. After all of these years, I still get as excited as I did on my first show. Seeing the result of all the hard work come together with the successful completion of a show – and the reactions of the attendees – still delivers the same thrill it did more than 20 years ago. I love this industry and am so excited to join a team as professional, experienced and collaborative as Projection."

Dalton will oversee the 65-100 events that are held at Moscone Center each year and the team and crew that make each event a flawless one.

About Projection

Projection is a privately held national audiovisual company with numerous convention center contracts throughout the U.S., including the Baltimore Convention Center and the Hawaii Convention Center. Projection offers total presentation solutions for conventions, meetings and professional events. We strive for standards qualitatively and quantitatively above the competition. Projection's services include audiovisual equipment, computers, custom stage designs, production management for general sessions, digital signage, webcasting services, conference recording and much more. For more information about The Projection Difference, visit www.projection.com.

