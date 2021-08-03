Projection Celebrates 50th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a single projector and dedication to delivering the highest quality of customer service, the Projection team began bringing clients' visions to life. The company enters into its 50th year with the values it was built on still at the core of every client interaction and event executed: Client first, resourcefulness, expertise, integrity and teamwork.

"Our founder, Dave Campbell, started Projection 50 years ago with the goal of delivering the kinds of customer service he felt the AV industry was missing," said Karen Cuviello, corporate vice president of Projection. "The company was built on the belief that clients deserve to work with a professional team they can rely on to deliver the kinds of experience for which their attendees want to return. After all these years, our mantra, 'what if,' remains that same to ensure we're always prepared for every possible scenario and contingency. While preparation is a key pillar of everything we do, it takes a special kind of passion to achieve the levels of excellence our teams and clients consistently achieve together."

Over the past 50 years, Projection has designed and executed meetings and events of all sizes, both as a national "traveling" audiovisual partner and in-house AV provider at convention centers across the U.S.

10.5 years - average employee tenure

38 years - longest customer

300+ properties visited

12 in-house properties

21 years - average length of convention center contracts

"Projection has been an invaluable partner to our organization since 1983," said Cindy Airhart, senior director of meetings and travel at the American Academy of Pediatrics. "The team's work ethic, commitment to quality, honesty and passion are unmatched. Each year, they surprise me with their creativity and dedication to the work we do; they are as committed to the success of our annual event as we are. I welcome the chance to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary and look forward to the amazing work we will continue to do together."

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue carrying out the values on which it was founded and finding innovative ways to execute clients' visions. With the dramatic shift to virtual meetings in 2020, followed by the need for hybrid solutions as we get back to in-person events, Projection is committed to helping clients navigate these waters with the efficiency, agility, expertise and resourcefulness for which they have been known for the past five decades.

Cuviello continued: "Over the past 50 years, we have been surrounded by the absolute best people in the business; our clients, employees and freelancers have turned vision into reality, in more ways than we could have imagined. We are grateful to everyone who has joined us along our journey, and look forward to where it takes us next."

For a guide to hybrid meetings, visit [Guide] A Meeting Planner's Playbook to Hybrid Meetings.

For a guide to virtual meetings, visit [Guide] When In-Person isn't an Option, Remote Solutions for your Next Meeting.

For expert insights, check out the company's blog.

About Projection

Projection is a privately held national audiovisual and production company with numerous convention center contracts throughout the US. Projection offers total presentation solutions for conventions, meetings, and professional events. Projection's services include audiovisual equipment, computers, presentation and file management, custom stage designs, production management, digital signage, live streaming, virtual and hybrid productions, conference recording and much more. For more information about The Projection Difference, visit www.projection.com.

PR Contact:

Kristin Faulder (on behalf of Projection)

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (586) 419.4652

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Projection