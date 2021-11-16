ProjectReady Launches New Construction Project Information Management Software Solution, ProjectReady Central

Nov 16, 2021, 08:58 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in project information management (PIM) have empowered AEC/O leaders to improve efficiency and facilitate collaboration, all while driving down ineffective project management practices. In the spirit of promoting advancement of digital construction, ProjectReady, a leading construction management software and collaboration company, partnered with those on the front lines to develop an innovative solution that addresses core industry challenges. ProjectReady's newest offering, ProjectReady Central, zeros in on the foundational core that fuels the company's full-scale Enterprise solution. In doing so, ProjectReady Central eliminates platform-based boundaries to facilitate real-time, secure, user-friendly collaboration at every phase of a construction project's life cycle - allowing all companies of all sizes to realize sustainable, scalable growth.
As pioneers in the synchronization of best-in-class cloud-based AEC/O solutions, ProjectReady has developed the most intuitive, user-friendly PIM platform on the market. ProjectReady Central eliminates known barriers associated with traditional methods of transferring data and introduces a faster, more secure way to transfer, organize, and archive project files of any size across an ever-expanding portfolio of programs, such as Outlook, SharePoint, BIM 360, Procore, and Box.
"A lot of customer conversations, demonstration, and critiques went into the development of this product. We believe we've found the solution the AEC/O has been looking for – the ability to easily setup, secure, and sync content," said Joseph Giegerich, ProjectReady CEO. "We're lowering the barrier for entry and giving companies a more comprehensive information management solution while empowering them to scale up their document control and project management capabilities when the time is right."
ProjectReady Central gives users the ability to:
- Automate setup, connection, security, and governance across trusted project management software.
- Facilitate synchronization and searchability across leading AEC/O platforms.
- Access advanced document control and project management capabilities.
ProjectReady Central empowers end-users to roll out new projects in minutes with the peace of mind of knowing, even as team members come and go, the project remains secure. ProjectReady Central sets the stage for companies looking to embrace mature document control and project management solutions over time while continuing to promote continued growth in the construction and infrastructure space. Learn more about ProjectReady Central, visit www.project-ready.com/central, call 914.301.7699, or email [email protected].
SOURCE ProjectReady
