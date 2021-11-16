ProjectReady Launches New Construction Project Information Management Software Solution, ProjectReady Central

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in project information management (PIM) have empowered AEC/O leaders to improve efficiency and facilitate collaboration, all while driving down ineffective project management practices. In the spirit of promoting advancement of digital construction, ProjectReady, a leading construction management software and collaboration company, partnered with those on the front lines to develop an innovative solution that addresses core industry challenges. ProjectReady's newest offering, ProjectReady Central, zeros in on the foundational core that fuels the company's full-scale Enterprise solution. In doing so, ProjectReady Central eliminates platform-based boundaries to facilitate real-time, secure, user-friendly collaboration at every phase of a construction project's life cycle - allowing all companies of all sizes to realize sustainable, scalable growth.

As pioneers in the synchronization of best-in-class cloud-based AEC/O solutions, ProjectReady has developed the most intuitive, user-friendly PIM platform on the market. ProjectReady Central eliminates known barriers associated with traditional methods of transferring data and introduces a faster, more secure way to transfer, organize, and archive project files of any size across an ever-expanding portfolio of programs, such as Outlook, SharePoint, BIM 360, Procore, and Box.