ProLabs debuts on Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ProLabs, global leader of optical connectivity solutions, is recognized on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents successful high growth companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small-medium businesses that have added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. www.inc.com/inc5000

In the new era of open networking, ProLabs provides OEM compatible optical transceivers and high-speed cabling that serve leading technology and network solution providers around the world. Its customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Available worldwide, ProLabs' solutions are quality engineered for compatibility in the U.S. and UK.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized," Matt McCormick, CEO of ProLabs, said. "We've seen tremendous growth in the past year, and we will continue to expand our capabilities and technology to deliver impactful results for our customers."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the world's largest service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

