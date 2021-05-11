ProLabs stabilizes 5G wireless backhaul/midhaul & FTTx networks with new QSFP28 100G industrial temperature transceivers

Networks containing high performance transceivers under constant load or subject to climate are impacted when temperatures break beyond ideal operating ranges. 5G wireless backhaul and midhaul networks spanning large distances, as well as optics in FTTx and high frequency trading networks, are especially prone to temperature related signal degradation, alarms, and loss of service.

By employing the wider temperature tolerance provided by these rugged QSFP28 transceivers, network operators can protect their 100G networks against any adverse effects caused by weather, climate, or heavy usage.

"Stabilizing signals across all network elements is essential in achieving usable next-generation data rates at and beyond 100G," said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. "QSFP28 100G ITEMP transceivers deliver network reliability and consistency exactly where it is needed most—to key 5G wireless midhaul, backhaul, high frequency, and access network links."

ProLabs' cost-effective QSFP28 100G ITEMP transceiver solutions are interoperable in environments with switches and routers from Cisco, Arista, Fujitsu, Alcatel-Lucent Nokia, and Ciena.

For more information on ProLabs' QSFP28 100G industrial temperature transceiver solutions, visit: https://www.prolabs.com/solutions/qsfp28-itemp-transceivers-achieve-100g-speed-with-stability-even-at-extreme-temperatures

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

