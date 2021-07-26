ProLabs to Showcase 100G Extended Range 80km Optics at Fiber Connect

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders in optical transceiver technology ProLabs will display its latest 100G extended range 80KM optics, which change the game in backhaul and distribution, at Fiber Connect, taking place July 25-28, 2021 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Experts will highlight the QSFP28 100G ZR4 line of transceivers which deliver cutting-edge 100G signals beyond 40km and up to 80km of distance. In addition to extending reach for your existing networks, the QSFP28 100G ZR4 transceivers can reduce the cost of your 100G connections by eliminating the need of a more expensive DWDM solution/optics. ProLabs QSFP28 100G ZR4 is compatible with leading OEM switch vendor solutions including Cisco, Juniper, Nokia, Ciena and Arista.

Also highlighted at the show will be ProLabs CFP2-DCO coherent optical transceiver which delivers reliable 100G fiber optics with DWDM signals, reaching 80km and beyond. Coherent optics have the ability to significantly improve performance for high-speed data rates and long-distance applications including edge-to-core or remote-to-metropolitan fiber runs.

According to Global Product Line Manager, Ray Hagen "ProLabs has worked closely with service provides of all sizes to understand that extending 100G connections beyond 40km towards the network edge and we are excited to be offering cost-effective, yet scalable solutions to meet these network requirements."

ProLabs will be showing live demonstrations of its ProTune™ tuning and coding system consisting of an appliance and a powerful cloud-based platform that codes or tunes ProLabs transceivers in one simple step.

