ProLabs to Showcase OpenZR+ and Fiber Connectivity Solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, today announced its participation in and support of the 40th anniversary of SCTE's Cable-Tec Expo, October 16-19, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

For nearly 20 years, ProLabs has supplied optical transceivers and interconnects for the cable telecommunications industry and continues to innovate as demand for bandwidth increases and the need for fiber goes deeper into the network. ProLabs offers service provider networks solutions to the challenges of reducing bottlenecks throughout the network—from the core to the access network.

At Cable-Tec Expo 2023, ProLabs will showcase its latest advancements to support this evolution to faster, further fiber communications:

OpenZR+ —ProLabs has a complete complement of OpenZR+ coherent 400G pluggable transceivers that increase capacity over long-haul and metro networks directly from an Ethernet host. ProLabs' range of OpenZR+ pluggables includes an MSA-compliant -10dBm, and a +3dB high-output power transceiver covering point-to-point, greenfield and brownfield applications. ProLabs offers the assurance of validating multi-vendor plug-to-plug and host-to-host interoperability. ProLabs has also introduced its Modular Line System which includes a pluggable QSFP EDFA, using spare QSFP ports to extend the reach of users' 400G OpenZR+ optics.





—ProLabs has a complete complement of OpenZR+ coherent 400G pluggable transceivers that increase capacity over long-haul and metro networks directly from an Ethernet host. ProLabs' range of OpenZR+ pluggables includes an MSA-compliant -10dBm, and a +3dB high-output power transceiver covering point-to-point, greenfield and brownfield applications. ProLabs offers the assurance of validating multi-vendor plug-to-plug and host-to-host interoperability. ProLabs has also introduced its Modular Line System which includes a pluggable QSFP EDFA, using spare QSFP ports to extend the reach of users' 400G OpenZR+ optics. Access Optics —ProLabs has introduced 25G auto-tunable DWDM transceivers and new 100G pluggable solutions. 25G auto-tunable transceivers carry forward ProLabs' extensive experience with 10G DWDM auto-tunable transceivers and supports full operation over the harsh conditions of -40˚C to +85˚C. ProLabs has expanded its range of 100G optics to single-fiber BiDi technologies and supports industrial temperature range (-40˚C to +85˚C) for the 80KM ZR4 pluggable. These solutions drive bandwidth deeper into the network, operate in harsh environments and increase fiber efficiency.





—ProLabs has introduced 25G auto-tunable DWDM transceivers and new 100G pluggable solutions. 25G auto-tunable transceivers carry forward ProLabs' extensive experience with 10G DWDM auto-tunable transceivers and supports full operation over the harsh conditions of -40˚C to +85˚C. ProLabs has expanded its range of 100G optics to single-fiber BiDi technologies and supports industrial temperature range (-40˚C to +85˚C) for the 80KM ZR4 pluggable. These solutions drive bandwidth deeper into the network, operate in harsh environments and increase fiber efficiency. Fiber Connectivity—ProLabs' line of ARIA fiber connectivity solutions features products that support greater densities for growing fiber connections in the data center as well as the outside plant. ARIA has introduced the HD Modular (HDM) platform that supports patch, MPO breakout, and shuffle applications with densities of 192 LC and 432 SN connections in 1RU. The ARIA fiber entrance line has been updated with the introduction of the Multi-Dwelling Demarc (MDX) panel that supports up to 96 fiber splices and 48 microduct couplers in a user-friendly, wall-mounted cabinet.

ProLabs products are delivered with a focus on quality driven by the company's proven processes with 100% OEM-validation testing in the customer's environment and ProLabs' proprietary Data Traveler System creating a living manifest to track every shipment as well as customer support.

Visit ProLabs in booth 1207 at Cable-Tec Expo 2023 to see the latest innovations.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, visit www.prolabs.com.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Broos

Channel Marketing Manager

313.558.0809

[email protected]

SOURCE ProLabs