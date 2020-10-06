ProLabs Wins 2020 Broadband Technology Report (BTR) Diamond Technology Review Awards for its Optical Monitoring Platform

ProLabs' OMP solutions allow network operators to proactively monitor DWDM line systems in their access network, whether utilized for distributed access architectures (DAA) or dedicated fiber business services. The solution combines two complementary monitoring methods, an optical channel monitor and an optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) facility that can be applied to each fiber. The two devices are combined and is shared up to 48-fibers egressing a given facility - providing a cost-effective, multi-layer fiber monitoring solution.

"With its advanced monitoring and automation – the network operator can drastically reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) by pinpointing the failure (hardware or plant) as well as automatically trigger a remote OTDR operation that would normally involve a truck roll to the site," said Jon Eikel, ProLabs Chief Strategy Officer. "The improvement in customer experience, elimination of the initial troubleshooting truck roll, and fault isolation each provide a critical step in driving higher reliability while reducing operating cost."

ProLabs will be demonstrating its OMP technology at SCTE Cable-Tech Expo virtually from October 12-15, 2020. To schedule an appointment, click here.

