Prolacta Bioscience Applauds House Appropriations Committee for Directing FDA to Address the Regulation of Donor Human Milk in Appropriations Bill

News provided by

Prolacta Bioscience

15 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

DUARTE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill, premature infants, today applauded the House Appropriations Committee for advancing a Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Agriculture and Rural Development and Food and Drug Administration spending bill that includes directive report language instructing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address safety standards of human donor milk:

"The recent infant formula crisis continues to create supply shortages for families, and has laid bare the dangerous vulnerabilities that exist for infant health nutrition.  At Prolacta Bioscience, we are deeply concerned about the lack of federal oversight and safety regulations for human donor milk, which is routinely provided to premature infants in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as a primary food source during the first days of life.  We applaud the House Appropriations Committee for demonstrating a sense of urgency by directing the FDA to address the regulation of donor human milk and other donor human milk derived products.  Our most vulnerable population cannot wait any longer for federal regulators to take action and introduce uniform safety guidelines for milk banks that are releasing an increasing amount of product into the market to NICUs and households in need of this critical food source. We urge Congress to pass this bill and continue to spotlight this important safety issue for the sake of premature infants and families across the nation. The time to act is now."

About Prolacta Bioscience
Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held, global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve the health of critically ill, premature infants. Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional products have been evaluated in more than 20 clinical studies published in peer-reviewed journals. More than 90,000 premature infants have benefited from Prolacta's nutritional products worldwide to date. 1 Established in 1999, Prolacta is the world's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital use and is also exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of diseases. Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards for screening, testing, and processing donor human milk. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta uses vat pasteurization and a patented, FDA-reviewed manufacturing process to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting the nutritional composition and bioactivity of its human milk-based products. Prolacta is a global company with headquarters in Duarte, California, and can be found online at www.prolacta.com, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Loren Kosmont
[email protected]
310-721-9444

References

  1. Data on file; estimated number of premature infants fed Prolacta's products from January 2007 to December 2022.

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience

Also from this source

Study Reveals Prolacta's 100% Human Milk-Based Nutritional Fortifiers Significantly Increase Bioactive Proteins and Antioxidant Activity in Human Milk Samples, Outperforming Cow Milk-Based Fortifier

Prolacta Bioscience Recognizes Contributions of Breast Milk Donors During National Nutrition Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.