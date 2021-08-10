Prolacta Bioscience Congratulates Carolyn TenEyck, RN, on Lifetime Achievement Award from National Black Nurses Association

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products, is proud to announce the company's senior director of advocacy and government affairs, Carolyn TenEyck, RN, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) for her remarkable contributions to improving the lives of numerous patient groups over the last 20 years, including premature and critically ill infants. TenEyck was recognized at the NBNA's virtual 50th anniversary gala on Aug. 7, 2021.

Recipients of the NBNA Lifetime Achievement Award are chosen based on their outstanding contributions to the profession of nursing and their work promoting the mission and goals of the NBNA.

"Since joining Prolacta in 2014, Carolyn has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of patients and their families on a global scale," said Scott Elster, president and CEO of Prolacta. "Her background in nursing informs her advocacy and government affairs work, and her passion for helping others is unmatched. Everyone at Prolacta is so proud of Carolyn and this well-deserved recognition from the NBNA. Carolyn is truly a one-of-a-kind person and a fierce advocate for premature and critically ill infants."

With her background in public relations and intensive critical care nursing, TenEyck has a deep commitment to NBNA's mission with exceptional understanding of strategy, alignment, and execution. She has spent more than 20 years advocating for patients and their families to bring change to clinical and government policies across a range of therapies. TenEyck is well known as a consummate professional, unstoppable in her pursuit for driving meaningful improvements in healthcare at all levels. As an exceptional team builder, TenEyck has a deep understanding of optimal clinical health outcomes, which are reflected in her advocacy pursuits. In addition to her extensive relationships within the industry, she is supported by the exceptional team members she hires, develops, manages, and mentors.

Included in her long list of industry accomplishments with the NBNA, TenEyck supported the evolution of the organization's two human milk resolutions designed to enhance the breastfeeding rates among African American women and to create a culture of safety in the human donor milk industry.

Throughout her career, TenEyck's outstanding work and contributions have been recognized with numerous awards including:

2020 CEO Award (Prolacta Bioscience)

President's Club (MedImmune)

Four-time winner President's Cup for top performance in sales and advocacy (Johnson & Johnson)

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held, global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve the health of premature and critically ill infants. Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional products have been evaluated in more than 20 clinical trials published in peer-reviewed journals. More than 70,000 premature infants have benefited from Prolacta's nutritional products worldwide to date.1 Established in 1999, Prolacta is the world's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital use and is also exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of diseases. Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards for screening, testing, and processing human donor milk. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta uses vat pasteurization and a patented, U.S. Food and Drug Administration-reviewed manufacturing process to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting the nutritional composition and bioactivity of its human milk-based products. Prolacta is a global company with headquarters in Duarte, California, and can be found online at www.prolacta.com , on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

References



Estimated number of premature infants fed Prolacta's products from January 2007 to May 2021 ; data on file.

Media Contact:

Loren Kosmont

[email protected]

310.721.9444

SOURCE Prolacta Bioscience

Related Links

http://www.prolacta.com

