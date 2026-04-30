Proliability® partners with The DAISY Foundation™ to support and recognize nurses at every stage of their careers.

URBANDALE, Iowa, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proliability, a leader in professional liability insurance announced the company has joined forces with The DAISY Foundation, the international leader in meaningful recognition of nurses, to honor compassionate care while helping nurses feel prepared, protected, and confident in their practice.

Since 1949, Proliability has been protecting careers, and offering customizable coverage to a variety of professions, including healthcare.

The DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes in 1999, who experienced an eight-week hospitalization and untimely death from the autoimmune disease, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). His family was deeply touched by the kindness, skill and compassion from nurses during a very difficult time.

Recognizing that nurses are often the heartbeat of healthcare, they created The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to honor nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care. Since then, more than 280,000 nurses around the world have been honored with the award in recognition of their dedication and profound difference they make in the lives of their patients, families and colleagues.

Partnering with The DAISY Foundation aligns with Proliability's commitment to protect the professionals who protect our communities. Their Senior Vice President of Association Relations, Omar Guerrero added "Nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. Every single day, they show up with extraordinary skill, compassion, and courage often without the recognition they deserve. Partnering with The DAISY Foundation is extremely meaningful to Proliability because it says clearly and publicly: we see you, we stand with you, and we are honored to be in your corner. This is not just a partnership, it is a promise to the nursing community that we will always champion the people who give so much of themselves to others."

DAISY Co-founder Bonnie Barnes remarked "We are delighted to welcome Proliability as a DAISY Industry Partner. Their dedication to protecting nurses from things that can derail their careers is a statement of the company's caring for those who care for patients and families. As leaders in the insurance industry, it is clear that they lead with their hearts, as well as their brains."

About The DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing nurse recognition and thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. In addition to the DAISY Award, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 7,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing and funds nursing research and evidence-based practice studies. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.

About Proliability

Proliability is an insurance solution offered by AMBA, providing professional liability, errors and omissions, and medical malpractice coverage. With over 75 years of experience, coverage is customizable and tailored to the unique risks of professions across healthcare, legal, engineering, accounting, education, and other business services. Policies can be purchased individually or as part of an association membership, helping protect against claims of errors, negligence, or malpractice.

SOURCE AMBA