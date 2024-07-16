ProLogium Advancing the Future: Next-generation Batteries Fuel the EV Evolution

TAOYUAN, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Materials Forum is an international seminar aiming to drive sustainable development and materials innovation. The forum brings together experts from academia, industry, and government to discuss the latest research findings, industry trends, and to identify opportunities for collaboration that drive the advancement and application of global materials technology. Vincent Yang, founder and chairman of ProLogium Technology, was invited to the 2024 World Materials Forum held on July 11th in Paris. He highlighted the advantages and technological breakthroughs of ProLogium's new battery materials in addressing key industry challenges.

Vincent Yang stated: "ProLogium started with solid-state batteries for consumer electronics, wearable devices such as watch straps and phone charging cases, and IOT applications. Over the past ten years, we have accumulated a solid track record of sales. To ensure the safety of body-worn batteries, we chose to use ceramic separators. However, the inherent rigidity of ceramic separators posed a challenge to achieving the necessary flexibility. Through continuous innovation and adjustment, we successfully developed flexible ceramic separators and accumulated numerous patents. As we prepared for mass production, we built a robust technical foundation with wet film coating and roll-to-roll (RTR) manufacturing processes. We believe that the technical foundation we built in the early years is invaluable for our transition to electric vehicles and mass production."

ProLogium's next-generation batteries combine high energy density, high-performance fast charging, and enhanced safety features without CTP (Cell to Pack) technology. Due to its higher energy density, ProLogium's next-generation batteries reduce the total volume and weight of battery packs, resulting in more compact and lighter packs with improved LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) performance and reduced carbon taxes. This decrease in total volume and weight also lowers initial purchasing costs for consumers while improving driving efficiency (distance per kilowatt hour).Through modular battery pack designs, battery cells can be recycled and reused, alleviating consumers' concerns about the lack of residual value for second-hand cars. ProLogium's next-generation batteries also support fast charging, capable of charging from 5% to 80% in just 8.5 minutes, equivalent 300 to 400 kilometers. This ultra-fast charging enhances the turnover rate of charging stations, that should encourage operators to expand charging infrastructure and promote positive industry growth.

Vincent Yang remarked "As a startup originating from Taiwan, we must proceed cautiously, as every decision can have profound implications. Cost control remains a top priority, especially crucial in the capital-intensive battery industry. We must stay close to the market and expand our global gigafactories. Through new technologies and batteries, we aim to leverage global resources to expand battery market size, establish a new industry chain and set new standards in collaboration with our partners.

Our goals are ambitious, yet we proceed with great caution, taking one step at a time. We firmly believe in continuously improving our equipment, accumulating learning curves, and enhancing production efficiency. Those who embrace difficulty progress; Those who face challenges achieve. I firmly believe we are on the right track."

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium specializes in innovative lithium ceramic battery solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. With over 800 global patents (including those pending and already granted), ProLogium has delivered more than 8,000 next-generation battery samples to automakers worldwide. Its first giga-level factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan, will start supplying automakers in 2024, accelerating capacity expansion in key markets globally.

ProLogium has recently opened its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay in May 2024 and has smoothly advanced its gigafactory project, with the Dunkirk gigafactory slated to start mass production by 2027.