ProLogium and MAHLE Sign MOU to Roll Out Solid-State Battery Solutions for EVs

News provided by

ProLogium

25 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

  • ProLogium and MAHLE will conduct cell tests for the development of innovative thermal management system.
  • The two companies will enter into discussion on building a prototype of "ProLogium- MAHLE" solid-state battery pack.
  • The joint efforts will contribute to the development of commercially viable solid-state battery solutions with enhanced safety, energy density and lifespan.

TAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium and MAHLE have signed an MOU for the development of the first thermal management system tailored for ProLogium's next generation solid-state batteries. The collaborative efforts will contribute to the rollout of commercially viable solid-state battery solutions that offer improved safety, energy density, and lifespan.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on cell tests focusing on thermal properties to facilitate the development of innovative thermal management for solid-state batteries. This is the first time MAHLE, a leading century-old automotive supplier, has tapped into the solid-state battery industry. After a series of evaluations on ProLogium's solid-state batteries with 100% SiOx anode, the two companies will enter into discussion regarding building prototypes for "ProLogium- MAHLE" solid-state cell modules and battery pack.

"The shared goal that unifies ProLogium and MAHLE is to speed up clean transportation with innovations," said Vincent Yang, CEO and founder of ProLogium Technology. "We are also excited about potential collaborations in manufacturing and supply chain. The partnership between two pioneering companies in the next-generation battery and engineering fields signifies a leap forward in shaping a revolutionary battery value chain, which is crucial for advancing the industrialization of solid-state batteries."

"The cooperation with ProLogium is an absolute win-win situation. With the combined expertise of the two groups, we will shape future battery technologies with superior properties", said Arnd Franz, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO.

ProLogium adopts oxide ceramic electrolytes, featuring higher heat conductivity and thermal stability. Therefore, the innovation necessitates a distinct approach to heat dissipation and thermal management in the design process. "A well-designed thermal management system is one of the keys to further strengthening ProLogium batteries' advantages in performance and lifespan. Leveraging MAHLE's deep expertise in developing advanced thermal management system, we look forward to creating EV battery solutions that provide increased energy density and chargeability while demonstrating excellent safety, stability and life performance," remarked Polun Cheng, Global Project Management AVP of ProLogium Technology. 

About MAHLE

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry with customers in both passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors. Founded in 1920, the technology group is working on the climate-neutral mobility of tomorrow, with a focus on the strategic areas of electrification and thermal management as well as further technology fields to reduce CO2 emissions, such as fuel cells or highly efficient combustion engines that also run on hydrogen or synthetic fuels.  Today, one in every two vehicles globally is equipped with MAHLE components.

MAHLE generated sales of more than EUR 12 billion in 2022. The company is represented with approx. 72,000 employees at 152 production locations and 12 major research and development centers in more than 30 countries.  (as of 31.12.2022)

#weshapefuturemobility

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation firm focused on the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation battery solutions for EV, consumer, and industrial applications. Its proprietary technologies cover more than 650 (applied and awarded) patents globally.

ProLogium has demonstrated its commercial capabilities through its automated pilot production line, with which it has shipped nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. Its first giga-scale production line in Taoyuan, Taiwan will start operations by the end of 2023, which will help accelerate the company's capacity expansion in major global markets.

SOURCE ProLogium

Also from this source

ProLogium and MAHLE Sign MOU to Roll Out Solid-State Battery Solutions for EVs

ProLogium at ees Europe with World Premiere of Its Latest Solid-State Battery Innovation - Large-Footprint Lithium Ceramic Battery (LLCB)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.