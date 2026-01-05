ProLogium Technology Teams Up with Germany's FEV Group at CES to Showcase Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Module

Advancing toward OEM readiness through advanced vehicle program evaluation; targets up to ~1,000 km EV range.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, a leader in solid-state battery R&D and mass production, today announced that it will co-exhibit with FEV Group, a globally leading innovation driver for mobility solutions and beyond, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, USA this January. The two companies will present a concept of a next-generation EV battery module built on ProLogium's proprietary superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery technology. Designed around high energy density, ultra-high safety, fast-charging capability, and excellent low-temperature performance, the module targets enabling electric vehicles to achieve up to approximately 1,000 km of driving range and the program has already advanced to the sample car-ready stage.

Building on ProLogium and FEV's prior joint development in solid-state battery technology, the CES showcase module incorporates ProLogium's patented superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic batteries. FEV contributes the company's in-depth expertise in battery system design, thermal management including its unique Thermal Propagation optimization process, and battery management system (BMS) control strategy integration. This combined approach gives automakers more freedom in chassis and packaging design. It significantly increases system-level energy density within the same battery-pack volume or weight. Alternatively, it allows a meaningful reduction in overall vehicle mass—both leading to additional driving range.

Based on joint assessments by ProLogium and FEV, battery systems built on ProLogium's solid-state technology can be flexibly optimized between "maximum range" and "maximum lightweight" configurations to meet different OEM requirements:

Maximum Range Configuration: On premium manufacturer vehicle platforms, paired with high-energy-density modules, targeted driving range can reach up to approximately 1,000 km within same package space, helping alleviate range anxiety.

Maximum Lightweight Configuration: By achieving the same driving range with a smaller-capacity battery system, overall vehicle weight can be reduced by up to approximately 300 kg, supporting improved acceleration performance, lower battery costs and overall energy efficiency.

For fast charging, with appropriate system design and charging strategies, the jointly developed solid-state battery module has the potential to substantially deliver 60-80% state-of-charge in 4-6 minutes without compromising safety—supporting broader adoption of high-power charging infrastructure and long-distance driving scenarios in the future. More importantly, from day one of production, the prototype samples will be filmed in time-lapse, with the entire manufacturing process and results made fully transparent. This will make it easy for consumers to understand that next-generation superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state batteries are no longer a lab concept—they are a technology that can be mass-produced, and one that is poised to reshape how we think about electric vehicles.

ProLogium Technology Founder and CEO Vincent Yang said: "Over the years, ProLogium has continued to provide solid-state batteries that balance safety, cost, and outstanding performance, working deeply with multiple automakers—including leading European luxury brands—on joint validation and development from cell and module to complete vehicle platforms. Showcasing our solid-state battery concept module together with FEV at CES not only demonstrates our technology, but also signifies that we are working hand-in-hand to turn 1,000-kilometer-class range from a concept into a practical, product-ready option. Meanwhile, ProLogium's planned gigafactory in Dunkirk, France will leverage local low-carbon energy and robust port logistics to provide European automakers with localized solid-state battery supply and a more resilient supply chain footprint."

Dr. Patrick Hupperich, President & CEO, FEV Group said: "The future of mobility is being reshaped by innovation at every level — from the vehicle and its energy systems to the software that manages them. At FEV, we leverage decades of engineering and system expertise to help bring breakthrough technologies like ProLogium's solid-state batteries from concept to reality. By combining deep automotive knowledge with a holistic view of energy and mobility systems, we ensure these innovations are not only technically feasible but also scalable, safe, and ready for mass production. Partnerships like this are critical as the industry accelerates toward a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable mobility ecosystem. Together, we are shaping the vehicles and energy solutions of tomorrow, ensuring that progress in electrification and mobility benefits both our customers and society at large."

Since signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2022, ProLogium and FEV have pursued a collaboration model that combines "cell/material innovation" with "system integration and validation capabilities," focusing on battery system development, customer program implementation, and module/pack-level validation. In 2024, the two companies publicly announced their strategic partnership at the Paris Motor Show and showcased battery-pack application scenarios in an electric vehicle, advancing commercialization from components toward module and battery-pack levels. In addition, at CES 2025, ProLogium unveiled its next-generation technology breakthrough centered on its " all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte," and shared the stage with Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President of Electric Powertrain at FEV, to discuss electrification trends—underscoring the two companies' shared vision for technology roadmaps and real-world engineering execution.