Promax unveils transformation into The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences with major changes to membership model, brand identity, and award categories

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promax, the leading member association for the global entertainment marketing profession, is announcing a significant organizational evolution with a transition into a tiered academy membership model, an expansion into the Film, Music, Sports, and Gaming industries, a new and dynamic visual identity, and a new name: The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences (G.E.M.A). This transformative journey marks a pivotal moment in the organization's commitment to supporting the advancement of entertainment marketing worldwide.

G.E.M.A President Stacy La Cotera

Over the last six decades, Promax has recognized and celebrated unparalleled excellence in TV and Streaming — spotlighting the brilliance and breakthroughs of thousands of individuals working at the world's leading media brands, marketing, and creative agencies. With the evolution into The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences, it is expanding into Film, Music, Video Gaming, and Sports as part of its commitment to honoring the vast spectrum of creativity, innovation, and brilliance that global entertainment marketing encompasses.

As part of the rebrand, the Promax Awards that has long represented the pinnacle of achievement in entertainment marketing will be renamed the Global Entertainment Marketing Awards with new award categories set to be revealed in the coming weeks. The brand evolution also includes a new brandmark: a spotlight-inspired symbol that pays homage to the recognizable 'X' from Promax, while taking on a transformative and forward-looking form that symbolizes G.E.M.A's commitment to amplifying imagination and impact.

A new model for success

The new academy model will introduce a membership application process based on qualifications, enabling members to access distinct tiers, each designed to provide tailored benefits aligning with an individual's career level and role. A revamped benefits package will provide members with increased opportunities and resources for networking, nurturing creativity, community building, career development, and celebrating excellence. Membership tiers include Emerging, Experienced, Established, Affiliate, Student, Educator, Corporate, and an invitation-only Luminary membership. Prospective members will be required to meet professional qualifications when submitting applications. All existing Promax members will be transitioned into the new membership tiers according to their qualifications.

Stacy La Cotera, President of G.E.M.A said:

"Our industry isn't static, and neither are we. For almost 70 years we've listened, learned, and led. This transition from Promax to Global Entertainment Marketing Academy isn't in name only, it is an acknowledgment of the dynamism in our industry and the necessity to commit to bringing about a universe of diverse marketers, creators, innovators, and visionaries through a larger and more inclusive remit. Our academy stands as a beacon for every marketer across the globe, empowering them with much-needed resources, recognition, and community.

Marketing plays a crucial role in the entertainment industry, a convergence of art and science, that serves as a driving force that builds connections between audiences and the content they love. Marketers are essential in creating long-term relationships and fostering strong connections with viewers, listeners, and fans, which helps to build a loyal fan base and promotes the success of the content. As we share knowledge, champion best-in-class practices, and connect professionals around the globe, we will do so by working closely to help our industry make huge strides in DEI among the workforce in the areas we represent today and in the future. This is of great importance to us all."

G.E.M.A will continue to remain a non-profit organization. Marketers interested in membership can go to gema.org for more information.

About The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences

The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences is a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of entertainment marketing and creative professionals on a global scale. Our diverse and inclusive community spans the globe, bringing together industry visionaries and innovators to foster inspiration and collaboration. Our mission is to empower, connect, and champion marketers and creatives, catalyzing the transformation of creative ideas into real-world impact. At GEMA, we are committed to shaping the future of entertainment marketing, nurturing creativity, and celebrating excellence, all with the goal of captivating audiences and amplifying the impact of entertainment worldwide.

SOURCE The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences