Promescent Unveils New Line of "Vibe Together" Sex Toys

Leading sexual wellness company expands into sex toy category with three ergonomically-designed products

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promescent , a sexual wellness company specializing in a comprehensive range of science-backed products, announced today that it will be launching its own line of "Vibe Together" sex toys. On presale now through mid-December, the Vibe Together collection is Promescent's first foray into adult toys and features three ergonomically-designed products.

"Empowering individuals and couples to achieve a fulfilling sex life is at the core of what we do at Promescent," says Promescent CEO Jeff Abraham. "Having established ourselves as one of the key leaders of sexual wellness products via our bestselling Delay Spray , Amazon's #1 best-selling sexual enhancer, it was only natural that we expand into the sex toy category and develop high-quality products for our loyal and discerning customers."

Promescent's Vibe Together collection features the following thoughtfully-designed products:

Bullet Vibrator ($69.99) – features 9 vibration patterns and intensities

– features 9 vibration patterns and intensities Vibrating Penis Ring ($84.99) – features 9 vibration patterns and intensities

– features 9 vibration patterns and intensities Dual Motored Rabbit Vibrator ($109.99) – features 12 vibration patterns and intensities

Each toy is feature-packed, made with:

Whisper quiet motors

IPX6 waterproof rating, making them the perfect companion for a sensual warm bath and makes the toys a breeze to clean

Long lasting battery with a USB rechargeable cable include

An eco-friendly, hygienic suede storage pouch that offers privacy, protection from dust and dirt

A simple and streamlined user interface that delivers all the pleasure of high-end toys, without the fuss

20-degree silicone that mimics the softness of human skin, resulting in a more natural, sensual feel during use. The silicone is hypoallergenic, non-porous, and free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a safe and healthy intimate experience.

Customers can take advantage of Promescent's 20% off presale discount now through mid-December. Orders will ship the week of December 18.

In addition to its line of Vibe Together sex toys, Promescent is also known for its highly-effective Delay Spray , a clinically-proven lidocaine desensitizing spray shown to provide a 50% increase in partner orgasms, well-loved lubricants, warming gels, wipes and more.More recently, Promescent launched its brand new ED platform to offer doctor consultations and prescribed ED medications including Sildenafil and Tadalafil starting at $2/dose. For more information about Promescent, visit www.promescent.com .

