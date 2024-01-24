Promethean introduces new game-changing whiteboard app at FETC 2024

The Explain Everything Whiteboard will soon be included on every ActivPanel 9, giving teachers a powerful, easy-to-use tool to create and deliver engaging lessons

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, will showcase its new Explain Everything Whiteboard app at this year's Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) in Orlando, Fla., January 23 – 26. The app will be included on all ActivPanel 9 and ActivPanel 9 Premium interactive displays, so both current and future customers will have free access to it.

Because the Explain Everything Whiteboard is integrated with the ActivPanel 9 ecosystem, it can be used simultaneously with Promethean's popular Essential App Suite, which includes Spinner, Timer, Screen Recording, Screen Capture, and more. Educators can also access their cloud drives from the Explain Everything Whiteboard, providing easy access to all of their existing resources, making lesson preparation and delivery easier, saving them time, and providing access to all of their teaching resources from one place.

The Explain Everything Whiteboard provides vast libraries of templates and clipart; access to premium web-based content from Unsplash, Google Images, and YouTube; and the ability to insert web browsers—all from the customizable toolbar. It is designed so that educators will no longer have to juggle multiple windows and platforms, and it gives them an easy, efficient, and exciting way to engage students and immerse them in a world of vibrant multimedia and imaginative instruction.

"This new app is a direct response to teachers, who've been asking for an enhanced lesson creation and delivery solution that's both easy to use and powerful," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "We're excited to demonstrate what the Explain Everything Whiteboard can do and see people's reaction to it at FETC. This conference is always a highlight of the year for us because it gives us a unique opportunity to engage with educators and hear what they need most from an edtech solution."

Visitors to Promethean's booth #118 will also be able to learn more about the company's recently released Explain Everything Advanced, a revolutionary web-based lesson creation and delivery software platform that's available for download from any web browser. This subscription software solution includes access to some of Promethean's most popular engagement apps, including live polling, as well as the ability to record, edit, and share their lessons. Teachers have the flexibility to create compelling, engaging lessons from anywhere at any time and display them on their panel, board, or projector. Educators who have ActivPanel 9 devices and an Explain Everything Advanced subscription can use Promethean's Cloud Connect app to transfer their Explain Everything projects to their panels.

Promethean will be hosting a session at FETC entitled, "Strategic Integration: Unleashing the Power of Learning Targets in EdTech Leadership," which addresses innovative approaches to leveraging learning targets for crafting effective professional learning workshops, benchmarking learning outcomes, and steering the course for successful technology rollouts. The session will be held on Thursday, January 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET in the Information Technology Theater, #1452.

For more information about this year's FETC, including a detailed agenda and list of speakers, visit: https://www.fetc.org.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and Explain Everything, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2024 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ActivPen, Explain Everything, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

SOURCE Promethean Inc