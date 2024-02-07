Promethean wins three Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for 2023

The company was recognized for its ActivPanel LX display, OPS-A computing module, and Explain Everything Advanced lesson creation and delivery software

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, received three Best of 2023 awards from Tech & Learning magazine. The company's ActivPanel LX interactive display, OPS-A computing module, and Explain Everything Advanced lesson creation and delivery software were recognized for providing exceptional support in the classroom for teachers and students.

The ActivPanel LX is Promethean's newest panel that allows customers to balance security, affordability, exceptional ease of use, and flexibility, along with the quality and longevity the company is known for. It is a simplified, peripheral touchscreen panel that can be easily connected to a laptop with a USB-C cable or paired with Promethean's computing modules to complement existing Android, Chrome, or Windows environments. It also works seamlessly with the software and apps customers already use, so they can plug and play with minimal training.

The OPS-A, a Google EDLA-certified Android device, is specifically designed to be paired with the ActivPanel LX. It allows users to access the Google Play Store right from their panel. Many of the most popular Google apps are preloaded onto the device, including YouTube, Google Chrome, and Google Meet. Having Google Drive on the panel also makes it easy to store content in the cloud, synchronize across devices, and share files. This certification requires security updates to be released every 90 days, so Promethean customers will benefit from superior protection of their data as well.

Explain Everything Advanced is a revolutionary web-based lesson creation and delivery software platform that brings together some of the most effective and popular education tools, apps, resources, and content into a convenient one-stop shop. Designed to be used for in-person, remote, and hybrid environments, it allows teachers to record their lessons and then edit them using Promethean's patented tool, so they can be shared with students anytime. Teachers have the flexibility to create compelling, engaging lessons from anywhere at any time and display them on their panel, board, or projector.

"We're honored that three of our newest products have been named Best of 2023 by Tech & Learning magazine," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "Our goal is to develop easy-to-use tools that help teachers create and deliver exciting, effective lessons to their students. Receiving these prestigious awards from one of the most highly respected organizations in the industry confirms that we're delivering on our promise to educators."

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and Explain Everything, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

