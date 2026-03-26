Prometheus Real Estate Group's Brickline Providing New High-End Experiences to Downtown San Mateo

Upscale dining and wellness-focused offerings kickstart grand openings at the fully-leased property

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prometheus Real Estate Group announced the highly-anticipated next wave of tenants to open in Brickline , a mixed-use property located at 1 North B Street in San Mateo. Already at full capacity, the 88,000-square-foot property is leading the transformation of downtown San Mateo with best-in-class office, retail, and residential apartments.

"Brickline was developed with the objective of contributing to the revitalization of downtown San Mateo," stated Pat Calihan, CIO of Prometheus Real Estate Group. "We are delighted to witness the growth and success of our partners, and to see the community's positive engagement with our highly considered selection of premier dining and lifestyle service tenants."

Current and anticipated tenants in the 17,000 square feet of premier ground-floor retail space include:

Reposado - the second location of a celebrated restaurant known for its exceptional Mexican cuisine.

- the second location of a celebrated restaurant known for its exceptional Mexican cuisine. Johnny's - the second location of a beloved family-owned eatery originating in Half Moon Bay that crafts a thoughtful blend of new creations and classic dishes.

- the second location of a beloved family-owned eatery originating in Half Moon Bay that crafts a thoughtful blend of new creations and classic dishes. Club Pilates - studios offer low-impact, full-body Reformer Pilates-based workouts with a variety of classes that challenge your mind as well as your body.

- studios offer low-impact, full-body Reformer Pilates-based workouts with a variety of classes that challenge your mind as well as your body. Squeeze Massage - the first Northern California location from the founders of Drybar, Squeeze offers a completely fresh approach to a way better massage experience.

- the first Northern California location from the founders of Drybar, Squeeze offers a completely fresh approach to a way better massage experience. Juniper Cafe - a café known for pairing "Joy and Generosity with Pastries and Coffee."

- a café known for pairing "Joy and Generosity with Pastries and Coffee." SweatHouz - a rapidly expanding contrast-therapy franchise known for its private infrared sauna, cold-plunge, and vitamin C shower suite.

Prometheus has become known for creating places, homes, and neighborhoods where communities thrive. Along with Brickline, Prometheus has additional plans for San Mateo's vibrant Downtown. B Street South (the former site of Draeger's Market) will include 140,000 square feet of office space, 18,500 square feet for a brand-new Woodlands Market location, and 10 residential units. 1st Avenue and B Street will include 33,000 square feet of office space and 7,000 square feet of retail space. San Mateo Gateway will be an eight-story residential building with 128 units, and 715 N. San Mateo Drive will include 181 residential units.

For more information on Prometheus Real Estate Group and updates about upcoming store openings, visit https://www.prometheusreg.com/ or follow Prometheus on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Prometheus

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Prometheus is a family-owned company specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of amenity-rich residential and commercial properties throughout the Western United States. The company's long-term "build-and-hold" and "buy-and-hold" strategy guides its investment decisions and portfolio growth. Today, Prometheus owns and manages more than 13,000 apartment homes and 1.3 million square feet of commercial space, with an active development pipeline of over 2,500 units. These projects are primarily concentrated in premier Silicon Valley locations near transit, shopping, and world-class technology employers.

Media Contact:

Gabriel Munoz

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SOURCE Prometheus Real Estate Group