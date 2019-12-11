Promethium and Starburst Partner for Faster, Easier Self-Service Analytics

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data management provider Promethium today announced it has partnered with Starburst for an end-to-end solution that allows analysts to get answers quickly and easily across the most complex data environments. Users can now easily leverage Presto to run federated queries across multiple databases, data warehouses, and data lakes such as Hadoop through a user-friendly UI with automated data discovery and automated SQL query generation uniquely powered by AI and natural language processing. Attendees of this week's Presto Summit can see a presentation on the new Promethium and Starburst integration on December 11, 2019.

"By combining the world's fastest query engine, Presto, with our AI and NLP-driven data discovery and preparation, Starburst and Promethium are making self-service analytics faster and easier than ever before," said Promethium CEO and founder Kaycee Lai.

Promethium's AI-driven contextual automation software combined with Starburst's Presto-based "SQL on Anything" adds a data consumption layer that allows analysts on any BI tool to query limitless sources as if they were a single database. Promethium and Starburst's combined capabilities offer a platform where:

Users can use a NLP-driven data discovery process across all data sources

Users receive an automatically assembled SQL statement that directly presents to Presto

Users can seamlessly add data sources to Presto without the need to manually restart the cluster

The system executes the SQL statement, and the data is gathered from various databases, data lakes, data warehouses and other sources into a single ready-to-analyze table

"It doesn't matter whether your data is coming from OracleDB, SQL Server, Hive, MariaDB or all the above," added Lai. "All the complexity of finding and assembling the data is hidden to users. All they need to know is how to ask the business question they need answered."

For more and to request a product demo, please visit: www.pm61data.com.

About Promethium:

Promethium is an augmented data management provider and the first company to combine natural language processing with self-service analytics, which allows users to tap their organization's entire data estate for answers to questions asked in plainspoken language. Promethium's AI and ML-driven contextual automation software delivers actionable insight within minutes instead of months (with sub-second query times) while ensuring all data used to deliver information is fully governed. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more info: www.pm61data.com .

