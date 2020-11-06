Promethium Welcomes Former Apptio Executive as VP of Marketing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven augmented data management provider Promethium ( www.pm61data.com ) today announced the appointment of Brett Arnott to its world-class management team as Vice President of Marketing. Promethium , among CRN's Hottest Big Data Startups of 2020 , is the first company to combine natural language processing (NLP) with automated data prep to deliver an advanced AI-powered augmented data management solution that eliminates long wait times for desired data.

Arnott will lead Promethium's global marketing organization to drive predictable growth, build the Promethium brand, and create strong customer relationships. He will oversee all aspects of global marketing, including demand generation, product marketing, sales development, field marketing, and corporate communications. Arnott brings to Promethium extensive experience attracting, retaining, and growing customers and executing differentiated go-to-market strategies. He joins Promethium from Apptio where he was the Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Fuel Business Unit. Arnott's marketing and product strategy at Digital Fuel was key to Digital Fuel's acquisition by Apptio in 2018.

"I am very excited to welcome Brett to Promethium's leadership team to help us grow," said Promethium CEO Kaycee Lai. "With Brett driving our marketing, we can accelerate our mission to help Fortune 500 customers transform themselves into data-driven powerhouses."

"Promethium, with our highly differentiated approach to data management and self service analytics, and our visionary leadership, is poised for tremendous growth," said Arnott. "At the heart of that growth will be a solid focus on helping our customers achieve real business outcomes."

Arnott is the latest in Promethium's notable additions in 2020. He follows the recent hire of Puneet Gupta as Vice President of Product in August . Promethium, under the leadership of CEO Kaycee Lai, continues to strengthen its management team, customer roster, and partner alliances for 2021.

Promethium is an augmented data management provider and the first company to combine natural language processing with self-service analytics, which allows users to tap their organization's entire data estate for answers to questions asked in plainspoken language. Promethium's AI and ML-driven contextual automation software delivers actionable insight within minutes instead of months (with sub-second query times) while ensuring all data used to deliver information is fully governed. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more info: www.pm61data.com .

