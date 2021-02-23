Promethium's New Release Helps Enterprises Make Data-driven Decisions in Real time Without the Complexity of Data Management

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the speed with which market conditions are changing the need to make data-driven decisions in real time has never been more critical for every business. Promethium 's insights acceleration solution uses search and AI to help employees at all levels, from business users to C Level Executives, always be ready to answer questions with data in real time. Today, the company is announcing the latest features, which includes new and improved search, crowdsourcing, knowledge retention and real-time preview, to help organizations answer questions with data in minutes instead of months.

"At Promethium we are on a mission to help every business be data-driven by enabling every employee to make data driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management," said Kaycee Lai, CEO and Founder, Promethium. "The latest features from Promethium make data-driven answers more accessible for every organization so they can take action faster than ever before."

Organizations can discover answers faster than ever before with Promethium's latest release. With new and improved features like Answer Discovery, Answer Catalog and Live Answer Preview, the data in every organization is more accessible and valuable, no matter where it resides.

"Promethium is making it easier to accelerate data-driven decisions by putting the power of Starburst in the hands of business analysts, decision-makers, sales operations, and anyone who needs to get answers from data in real-time," said Matt Fuller, co-founder and VP, Product at Starburst, a Promethium Partner.

The power of crowdsourcing and peer reviews is used to connect users with trusted answers. With the same ease as rating a product on Amazon, users can now rate and recommend answers. Ratings and recommendations improve the relevance of search results and help colleagues quickly find relevant and credible answers.

The latest Promethium features include:

Answer Discovery : Improved natural language search combined with AI driven recommendations matches users with the most relevant and trusted answers to the questions they are asking. New peer ratings and advanced filters further enhance Answer Discovery.

: Improved natural language search combined with AI driven recommendations matches users with the most relevant and trusted answers to the questions they are asking. New peer ratings and advanced filters further enhance Answer Discovery. Answer Catalog : Now offers significantly enhanced features for answering questions and sharing the answers, including AI driven assembly acceleration, that not only speeds the work of data and analytics teams, but also ensures the knowledge of how answers are built is retained and easily accessible. The steps to assemble each answer as well as SQL queries and visualizations are stored with the answer.

: Now offers significantly enhanced features for answering questions and sharing the answers, including AI driven assembly acceleration, that not only speeds the work of data and analytics teams, but also ensures the knowledge of how answers are built is retained and easily accessible. The steps to assemble each answer as well as SQL queries and visualizations are stored with the answer. Live Answer Preview : Live Answer Preview shows users live results at each step in building an answer, to help users find and fix errors sooner and with less effort. The combination of Live Answer Preview with fast agile-style iteration makes it easier than ever for data and analytics teams to collaborate with the business during answer build to avoid unnecessary delays, surprises and rework.

: Live Answer Preview shows users live results at each step in building an answer, to help users find and fix errors sooner and with less effort. The combination of Live Answer Preview with fast agile-style iteration makes it easier than ever for data and analytics teams to collaborate with the business during answer build to avoid unnecessary delays, surprises and rework. Extended Multi-Cloud Support: Support for SaaS applications now makes it easy to connect, catalog and query data in Salesforce, SAP Hana Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics. Newly added cloud support extends beyond AWS to include Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Current Promethium customers have access to the latest features.

About Promethium

Promethium is used by data driven enterprises to enable every employee to make data driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management. With Promethium users can find data-driven answers by using intuitive natural language search. Unlike other solutions, there are no long implementations because data never needs to be moved and is accessed where it is. Connect data sources to Promethium and within minutes users can see results. Answers from data in minutes instead of months. For more information please visit: www.pm61data.com .



