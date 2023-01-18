Prometric and CFA Institute Renew Partnership for Multi-Year Deal

Partnership will provide new technology enhancements to improve the candidate experience

BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, is proud to announce that it has renewed its partnership with CFA Institute for a multi-year deal.

Prometric will continue to deliver the CFA Level I, II and III exams and the Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM®) across test centers in North America, Asia, and Europe, and offer additional testing options for the Certificate in ESG Investing.

"Prometric has been an excellent partner for us as we made the transition to computer-based testing and navigated the challenges brought forth during the COVID pandemic," said Christopher Wiese, Managing Director of Credentialing at CFA Institute. "We are really pleased to extend our partnership with Prometric."

The renewed partnership will provide additional opportunities for growth in new locations across the world while leveraging Prometric's technology to enhance the CFA Institute's exams.

"Since our strategic partnership began in 2018, we have been able reach an even greater network of candidates seeking higher certifications and testing options in the finance sector," said Roy Simrell, President and CEO of Prometric. "Our continued relationship will allow us to tap into new markets to expand our footprint in countries that we have identified as growth opportunities."

Testing for the ESG certificate will be offered via remote proctoring and in test centers globally, excluding China. The new contract will begin in January 2023.

