Prometric Announces Acquisition of EdPower

Collaboration expands Prometric's core business and grows its footprint in the K12 Education sector.

BALTIMORE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric®, a global leader in technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of EdPower, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the K-12 market. This strategic acquisition combines Prometric's advanced AI Item Generation and Cataloging capabilities with EdPower's insight and analyses solutions, creating an unprecedented combination of innovation and technology to serve the K-12 education sector.

"At Prometric, we pride ourselves on delivering fair, accessible, and authentic assessments, ensuring all candidates have an equitable experience," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. "We're excited about this collaboration, not only because it expands our footprint in the K-12 market, but also because it will enable us to help younger generations develop the skills needed for the jobs of the future."

The acquisition will provide education leaders with a suite of products that support continuous student improvement through cycles of evaluation and gap analysis—all driven by advanced artificial intelligence. Prometric will integrate EdPower's product suite into its own suite of solutions to create more personalized strategies designed to maximize student gains.

"Our partnership represents an incredible opportunity to merge Prometric's expertise in assessment technology with EdPower's unique approach to evolving K-12 education solutions," said Joe Wallace, CEO of EdPower. "No one understands skills development and training better than Prometric. Together, we have the chance to transform primary and secondary education and ensure every student has access to a high-quality education."

EdPower offers several key solutions designed for the K-12 education market. These include a customizable assessment platform, an instructional management tool, a data visualization platform, and a continuing education tool for teachers. EdPower's tools will significantly aid Prometric in streamlining educational processes, enhancing professional development, and driving personalized pathways to growth and achievement for both teachers and students.

Prometric also acquired Finetune , a leading innovator in AI-assisted assessment and learning technology , in 2022.

About Prometric LLC

Prometric is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere in over 180 countries. For more information, visit Prometric or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/ .

About EdPower

EdPower is a leading provider of educational solutions dedicated to transforming teaching and learning experiences. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative platforms, EdPower empowers educators, administrators, and students to achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.myedpower.com .

