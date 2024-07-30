Prometric Announces Education Leader Dr. Jesús Jara as New K-12 Global Practice Leader

Former Clark County School District Superintendent Leads Prometric's Expansion into the K-12 Sector

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, has announced Dr. Jesús Jara as its K-12 Global Practice Leader. This newly created role will address the evolving needs of the K-12 Education market, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

Prometric K12 Global Practice Leader Dr. Jesus Jara.

Dr. Jara brings over 25 years of experience in public education, most recently serving as Superintendent of Clark County School District (CCSD), the nation's fifth-largest school system. Known for his commitment to enhancing educational opportunities, equity, and inclusion, Dr. Jara's leadership at CCSD saw increased graduation rates, higher participation in AP courses, and improved mathematics proficiency. His efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic led to the district being named National Magnet District of the Year.

"As we continue to innovate in the education sector, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jesús Jara," said Stuart Udell, Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Jara's extensive experience in leading one of the nation's largest school systems, coupled with his dedication to educational equity and excellence, aligns with our mission to leverage technology for accessible and effective learning solutions. His proven track record championing inclusive education makes him an invaluable asset, especially as we continue to shape the future of AI in education."

In his new role, Dr. Jara will guide Prometric's expansion into the K-12 sector following the company's strategic acquisition of EdPower, a cloud-based suite of customized AI-powered assessment and visual analytic solutions designed to support continuous student improvement. These tools will help educators and students develop the skills and pathways essential for the workforce of tomorrow.

"We are at a pivotal moment in education, where the intersection of technology and learning offers unprecedented opportunities for growth and inclusivity," remarked Dr. Jara. "This role provides an opportunity to transform the assessment system globally and become a thought partner for school systems, offering educators resources and tools to help students achieve success in college and beyond."

A former bilingual biology teacher and principal, Dr. Jara held leadership roles in several districts across Florida, Massachusetts, and Nevada. He has served on the board for the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents among other prestigious community and educational organizations. As an English-language learner from Venezuela, Dr. Jara's unique background and passion for providing underserved students opportunities to succeed drives his commitment to inclusive, high-standard educational environments. Dr. Jara holds a Doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Prometric LLC

Prometric is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere in over 180 countries. For more information, visit Prometric or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

Media Contact

Koury Wilson

On Behalf of Prometric

[email protected]

SOURCE Prometric