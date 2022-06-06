Prometric® Appoints Industry Veteran Nikki Eatchel as Chief Assessment Officer

"Prometric is excited to welcome Nikki to our dynamic leadership team at Prometric," said Roy Simrell, President, and CEO. "Nikki has more than 25 years of experience leading innovation in assessments with several global organizations. Her unique background in assessment development and psychometrics will provide tremendous value to our clients and the industry at-large."

Eatchel will join Dr. Li-Ann Kuan, who will remain in her current role as SVP of Test Development Services. Together, Eatchel and Dr. Kuan will continue building and refining test development growth strategies.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to join the Prometric executive team," said Nikki Eatchel. "It is exciting to see how much the assessment industry has evolved in the last few years, and I look forward to taking on this new role to lead Prometric's test development team to ensure we are delivering innovative, accessible, and quality assessments to serve our clients around the globe."

Prior to joining Prometric, Nikki served as the Chief Learning Officer at Mursion, a virtual reality organization designed to provide immersive, simulated practice and candidate evaluation for essential skills in the workplace. She is active in numerous industry associations and served as Chair of the Board for the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) in 2017, as well as chairing the ATP Security Committee from 2011-2014. She has presented over 60 papers and presentations at such conferences as ATP, E-ATP, the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), the International Personnel Management Association (IPMA), Association for Talent Development (ATD) and the Council on Licensure, Enforcement, and Regulation (CLEAR).

About Prometric

Prometric is a global leader in test development, test delivery, and assessment services and enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing network in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.prometric.com.

