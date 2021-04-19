Prometric Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Senior Management Team

Mr. Chang is an established technology industry veteran with significant experience leading global technology organizations in the development and implementation of cloud-based strategies for SaaS and on-site deployed technologies for clients across a range of industries that align closely with Prometric's market engagement and strategic focus. He has a demonstrated track record of accomplishment in driving technology product innovation and continuous process improvement in software development, architecture and technology operations. He will work closely with Prometric clients, in-house experts and technology industry partners to develop and deliver product innovations to the assessment market that provide tangible value and results to organizations worldwide. Prior to joining Prometric, Mr. Chang served as Vice President of Software Product Development for Diebold Nixdorf, a global information technology firm serving banking and retail customers. He has also held technology leadership roles with FleetCor, First Data Corporation and TSYS.

"Oliver's experience and leadership vision will undoubtedly serve Prometric well in our mission to drive accelerated technology innovation in support of evolving market needs and to build on our reputation as one of the most trusted and reliable providers of high-quality assessment services in the industry," said Roy Simrell. "I am confident he will make significant contributions and am excited to welcome him as a key member of our global leadership team."

"Prometric's mission to assist individuals in their journey to begin new futures or enhance their careers truly attracted me to the company," said Oliver Chang. "I'm excited to work with the Prometric team to further accelerate the drive to deliver innovative and high-quality assessment solutions that benefit our clients and the candidates they serve."

Associated with this transition, Prometric and industry veteran Paul Forrester will assume the role of Senior Vice President Test Development Services, where he will focus on process and technology enhancements that result in best-in-class assessment development, item banking and psychometric services for the global market. He will provide strategic direction for the ongoing development and enhancement of the Prometric Assessment System, a proprietary end-to-end integrated item creation and assessment management solution that ensures a differentiable high-quality candidate and client experience.

About Prometric

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world's top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

Media Contact:

Brooke Smith, Chief Marketing Officer

Prometric

[email protected]

SOURCE Prometric

Related Links

http://www.prometric.com

