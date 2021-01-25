Prometric® Expands Its Commercial Leadership Team With Four New Executives

The addition of the new senior team members underscore the company's continued commitment to the highest-quality assessment experience for current and prospective clients

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, today announced the expansion of its Commercial Leadership team with four experienced industry leaders. These additions to the team underscore Prometric's continued focus on providing the highest-quality assessment experience for new and existing clients looking to grow their testing programs.

Peter Szary has joined the team as Vice President, Client Success, where he will focus on growing customer relationships, building the mechanisms, and processes to optimize the customer experience and maintain customer loyalty. Peter brings more than 20 years of experience leading customer success organizations, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Pluralsight, a technology learning company. Peter will be based in Nashville, Tennessee .

Sara Joseph has joined Prometric as Vice President, Account Management, where she will focus on driving business growth by generating renewed creativity and visionary direction for the North America channel. Sara brings more than 20 years of combined experience in technology and software sales executive leadership positions with Oracle, Premiere Global Services (PGi) and MCI. Sara will be based in Chicago, Illinois.

Bruce Bergwall has joined the team as Vice President, Business Development, leading the identification and development of new business relationships through active engagement with the market and industry leaders. Bruce brings more than 30 years of experience in identifying new opportunities and strategies, developing solutions and managing their implementation. Prior to joining Prometric, Bruce led the business development activities at several technology and education companies, including Pearson Education, WozU, Panopto, Compare Networks and Cengage. Bruce will be based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Missy Pydo has joined Prometric as Vice President, Strategic Accounts, where she will own the client executive relationship, strategic account planning process, and operational execution across several client accounts. Missy brings more than 15 years of focused-strategy and client-success experience. She previously worked at Inmar, where she supported several of their largest consumer packaged goods clients to help shape their go-to-market strategies. Prior to that position, she worked at Kraft Foods as a Brand Manager for iconic brands, including Velveeta, Gevalia Coffee, and Crystal Light. Missy will be based in Chicago, Illinois.

"I am excited to welcome Peter, Sara, Bruce and Missy to Prometric. I am confident that their wealth of experience will be pivotal in Prometric's continued growth into a more commercially-focused business," said Sean Burke, Chief Client Officer at Prometric. "Amid a rapidly-changing assessment landscape, Prometric's team continues to bring a passionate energy and well-equipped skillset to foster and maintain deep client relationships; as well as develop and implement solutions that enable our customers to achieve their strategic business objectives and position Prometric as the clear industry leader in advancing professional assessment."

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world's top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.prometric.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

