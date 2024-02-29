Prometric® Launches New AI-Enhanced Item Writing Badge

This 6-module course will ensure that an organization's test developers have the knowledge and confidence to use generative AI tools responsibly

BALTIMORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric®, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, today announced the release of the AI-Enhanced Item Writing: Foundations and Best Practices credential. This credential is the first-of-its-kind in the market that focuses on the benefits and limitations of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted item writing. The course provides a basic understanding of the technology that underpins AI generative models and practical knowledge of their benefits, limitations, and potential risks when used to support item writing.

This six-module course will ensure that an organization's test developers have the knowledge and confidence to use AI responsibly in a productive, creative, ethical, and safe manner as well as showcase how it can support item writing. Additionally, it will educate item writers on the current limitations of AI and risks associated with using it to generate items, including potential threats to intellectual property.

"We're thrilled to announce this new badge, adding to an already robust collection of continuing education materials in the evolving world of AI," said Nikki Eatchel, Chief Assessment Officer at Prometric. "As AI plays an ever-increasing role in our work, we must ensure that the people behind the technology have the expertise and information necessary to not only use it but use it responsibly. This badge is a great step for us in that direction."

The self-directed, asynchronous course is comprised of six modules where learners can start and stop at their convenience. Each module contains a roughly 30-minute video followed by a 10-question quiz per module. Once learners have completed the course, they will have three attempts at a final exam.

"If you are an organization that is considering or already using generative AI tools with your item writers/subject-matter experts, this badge program is for you," said Eatchel. "Experienced item writers can learn how to work together with the technology to efficiently generate the best possible item banks for assessments."

Prometric will unveil the new badge at this year's ATP Conference taking place March 3 – 6, 2024. For more information about Prometric's AI capabilities and how to sign up for the course, please visit the page here.

