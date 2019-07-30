PROMETRIKA Partners with Comprehend to Enhance its Full-Service Clinical Trial Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMETRIKA, LLC and Comprehend Systems, Inc. are proud to announce a partnership that will provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors running clinical trials.

PROMETRIKA, a Cambridge, Mass.-based, full-service clinical research organization (CRO), noticed that more of its clients were requesting enhanced data analytics and reporting capabilities. The trend was moving sponsors away from traditional data reporting that was exclusive to a single study, toward the ability to compare data from multiple studies within a program.

"Comprehend aligns with our mission of helping sponsors achieve successful clinical development through advances in data science," says Miganush Stepanians, PhD, PROMETRIKA's President and CEO. "After an extensive review process, we selected Comprehend's Clinical Intelligence Suite for its clinical-focused functionality, ease of deployment, and overall cost effectiveness. The solution is the best fit for our business and meets the evolving needs of our clients."

PROMETRIKA is using Comprehend solutions to aggregate data from multiple sources (EDC, Labs, CTMS, ePRO, IxRS, eTMF, etc.), update it in real time, and deliver on-demand dynamic line listings and graphical patient profiles within and across studies. "Our clients are now able to securely explore their own data, with visibility into multiple data sets in a single view, and run descriptive analytics customized for their medical data review and centralized monitoring strategies," Dr. Stepanians says.

"In today's outsourced world, it's more important than ever for sponsors to find CROs offering state-of-the-art solutions that can reduce risk and get studies approved without delays," says Comprehend's Founder and President, Rick Morrison. "We're thrilled to be able to help PROMETRIKA respond to client requests for real-time analytics, visualization, and reporting."

Industry surveys reveal an almost universal desire for data unification, improved visibility, and cross-study comparisons, yet fewer than half of sponsors use data with any regularity. According to Morrison, "CROs like PROMETRIKA can gain tremendous advantage by steering sponsors toward solutions that make clinical research more effective and efficient."

"We are excited to embark on a partnership that helps leverage smarter data solutions for the benefit of our clients," says Dr. Stepanians. "Clinical teams will now have the flexibility to explore their own data in real time."

