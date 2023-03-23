Promevo and Cameyo Partner to Provide Organizations with End-to-End Google Solutions & Services for the Digital Workspace

As Organizations Increasingly Resist Vendor Lockin Strategies, Promevo and Cameyo Provide Them a Flexible Future with Google

COVINGTON, Ky. and CARY, N.C., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promevo and Cameyo have partnered to help organizations deliver a seamless and secure Google-based digital workspace that enables productivity from anywhere. The partnership brings together Cameyo's Chrome Enterprise Recommended Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform, Google Cloud, ChromeOS, Google Workspace, and Promevo's gPanel® workspace user management platform for an end-to-end digital workspace solution without vendor lock-in. This enables organizations to select which pieces of the Google ecosystem they need while maintaining the flexibility to run in any cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environment.

"Especially in this economic environment, there is very little appetite for vendor lock-in as organizations roll out their long-term digital workspace strategies," said Gabe Knuth, Senior EUC Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Both Cameyo and Promevo are long-time Google partners and have deep integration with the Google technology stack - but, like Google, they are focused on meeting organizations where they are today rather than requiring they go all in on a particular vendor, cloud, or operating system."

Through this partnership, Promevo has added Cameyo's cloud desktop solution to its portfolio of services. As a result, Promevo clients can utilize any of the following solutions to match their needs:

ChromeOS Devices

Google Workspace

Google Cloud

Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) - Cameyo is the Chrome Enterprise Recommended virtualization solution that enables organizations to give their people access to all of their needed apps - Windows, Linux, SaaS, and internal web apps - from any device, without virtual desktops or VPNs. Cameyo is deeply integrated with Google, including:

○ ChromeOS - Cameyo enables any app to be delivered to ChromeOS devices as PWAs.

○ Google Cloud - Cameyo's fully-hosted solution runs in Google Cloud, or organizations can self-host Cameyo on-premises or in the cloud of their choice.

○ Google Workspace - Cameyo enables organizations using Google Workspace to access all remaining legacy apps side-by-side with Google Workspace apps.

"We believe that by harnessing the capabilities of Google, organizations in any industry can accelerate growth," said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Promevo. "Cameyo's virtual app delivery solution is so integrated into the Google ecosystem that it feels like a native product, providing a user experience that enables productivity from anywhere."

Promevo is offering Cameyo as part of its solution set now, and organizations looking to see how Google & Cameyo solutions can help transform their business can book a demo here .

About Promevo

Promevo is a Google Premier Partner that offers Google Workspace, Google Chrome, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, solutions, and proprietary software to help customers navigate, monitor, and optimize their Google technology infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.promevo.com .

About Cameyo

Cameyo's Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform provides an ultra-secure, simple, and cost-effective Cloud Desktop solution that enables you to deliver all your apps – legacy Windows, Linux, internal web, and SaaS – to any device without the need for legacy virtual desktops or VPNs. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.

