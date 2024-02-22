Promevo Announces New Strategic Partnerships to Amplify Google Workspace and Cloud Services

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promevo, a leading provider of Google solutions, is excited to announce the formation of two new strategic partnerships with QREW Technologies and CloudM. These new alliances will continue to enhance Promevo's comprehensive offerings in Google Workspace, Google Chrome, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) solutions.

QREW Technologies, known for its no-code and low-code app expertise, is a leader in Google AppSheet enablement for enterprises. With a focus on enhancing efficiency and maximizing ROI through custom development, QREW aligns seamlessly with Promevo's mission to empower organizations with transformative technology solutions.

CloudM, a leading provider of cloud migration and SaaS data management solutions, offers robust tools and services to facilitate seamless transitions to cloud environments. With its extensive experience in cloud migrations across various platforms including Google Workspace, CloudM strengthens Promevo's capabilities in helping organizations navigate their digital transformation journey effectively.

Promevo's relationships with QREW Technologies and CloudM empower the company to provide comprehensive support across the ever-evolving Google ecosystem. These partnerships also herald new possibilities for Promevo's client base, presenting a widened array of services that cater to the evolving demands of businesses in the digital landscape.

With QREW Technologies, Promevo will deliver innovative no-code applications that optimize workflows and streamline data management as well as guide clients' citizen development efforts with training and consulting. Meanwhile, CloudM's migration platform promises a safe and efficient transfer to Google Workspace, empowering businesses with the collaborative prowess of Google's suite productivity tools.

"We understand the gravity of digital transformation and its impact on modern businesses," said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Promevo. "Joining forces with QREW Technologies and CloudM amplifies our capabilities to assist clients in navigating this journey, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing productivity through state-of-the-art Google solutions. We're proud to welcome these Google Cloud Partners to the Promevo family."

For more information about Promevo's innovative solutions and Google expertise, please visit www.promevo.com.

About Promevo

Promevo is a trusted Google Premier Partner that offers Google Workspace, Google Chrome, and Google Cloud Platform products, services, and proprietary software to help customers navigate, monitor, and optimize their Google technology infrastructure. Promevo is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business success through the power of Google solutions.

