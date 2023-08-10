Promevo to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions and Expertise at Google Cloud Next 2023

News provided by

Promevo

10 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promevo, a leading provider of innovative Google solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Google Cloud Next 2023, the premier conference for cloud technology enthusiasts. The event will take place from August 29 through August 31, 2023, and promises to bring together industry leaders, experts, and visionaries from around the world.

As a trusted Google Cloud Partner, Promevo is proud to be a Signature Sponsor at this year's conference, showcasing its latest advancements and groundbreaking products.

Attendees can find Promevo at Booth 1301, where their team of Google Certified experts will be readily available to discuss how cloud technology can transform businesses and drive innovation. Promevo will also be joined by partners Cameyo, the Chrome Enterprise Recommended Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform, and BrainStorm, the best-in-class software adoption and training platform.

On Wednesday, August 30 at 9:30 am Pacific, Promevo CTO John Pettit will take the stage in Cloud Talk Theater 1 to deliver a Cloud Talk titled "Unlock Hyperproductivity with Bard & Google AI." This not-to-be-missed session will explore how large language models (LLMs) can help organizations maximize their productivity and exceed their operational goals.

Among the exciting offerings to be presented at the event, Promevo will be giving live demonstrations of its latest product, gPanel® Enterprise. This groundbreaking solution is designed to optimize and simplify Google Workspace administration, empowering organizations to take full control of their Google environment.

"We are thrilled to be part of Google Cloud Next 2023," said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO of Promevo. "Our team has been hard at work developing innovative solutions that redefine the way businesses harness the potential of the cloud with Google Cloud. We are excited to share our knowledge, expertise, and solutions with attendees and help them unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency."

About Promevo

Promevo is a trusted Google Premier Partner that offers Google Workspace, Google Chrome, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products, services, and proprietary software to help customers navigate, monitor, and optimize their Google technology infrastructure. Promevo is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business success through the power of Google solutions.

For media inquires, please contact:
Brandon Carter
[email protected]
(888) 380-1061

SOURCE Promevo

