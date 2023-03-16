Promevo Partners with BrainStorm

Promevo, a leading Google Partner, has partnered with BrainStorm to enhance customer experience

COVINGTON, Ky. and AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promevo , a Google Sell, Service, and Build Partner, is pleased to announce its partnership with BrainStorm . Promevo helps clients harness the robust capabilities of Google solutions, while BrainStorm offers a software training and adoption platform. The partnership brings together two strong technology organizations to provide a powerful training and adoption platform for Promevo's Google Workspace customers.

The BrainStorm platform is a software training and adoption solution that is purpose-built to attract, engage, and measure end-users' engagement with the software tools their organization has deployed. The platform drives results with a non-technical, user-focused approach to learning. From onboarding and enablement to ongoing support and adoption, the BrainStorm platform ensures that Promevo clients can leverage Google Workspace to excel in their daily work.

"Our partnership with BrainStorm allows for the best possible experience for our clients when managing Google Workspace ," said Promevo's Chief Technology Officer John Pettit. "This partnership provides comprehensive training, support, and resources to help them succeed."

"BrainStorm is excited to bring Promevo's clients the best tool for amplifying the impact of their solution through modern training delivered on our user-centric platform," said Eric Farr, BrainStorm Principal.

This partnership provides clients with a seamless and integrated experience from start to finish. The BrainStorm platform delivers results to Promevo customers at critical stages for effective onboarding, transitioning, coaching, and optimization of their technology.

For more Information, contact Brandon Carter, Promevo, [email protected]

or Troy McCleve, BrainStorm, [email protected]

Sales inquiries should be directed to Promevo's Sales team at [email protected]

About Promevo

Founded in 2001, Promevo helps clients harness the robust capabilities of Google. With the expertise, agility, and commitment you can only get from a partner that is 100% Google focused, Promevo is with our clients every step of the way, whatever the size of their business. Specialties include ChromeOS Devices & Accessories, Chrome Enterprise, Google Workspace, gPanel software, and Google Cloud Services, including App Modernization, Migration and Infrastructure Management, and Data Engineering & Analytics.

About BrainStorm

When organizations are looking to drive digital adoption, they turn to BrainStorm to help make it happen. For over 25 years, BrainStorm has been obsessed with helping teams and organizations communicate and collaborate better. Rather than focusing on application-based training, the BrainStorm platform helps users understand how their technologies work together for maximum impact and unparalleled productivity.

SOURCE Promevo