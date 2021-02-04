Prominence Named Top Services Provider in KLAS 2021 Report

"The ranking highlights the incredible successes our team has driven for our customers. 2020 was the most challenging year we've experienced, and our team demonstrated true partnership to support our clients at every turn. These rankings speak volumes about the character and resolve our team has shown to help our clients do more with their data when they needed that data most," said Austin Montgomery, VP of Services.

Additional highlights for Prominence in the report include being the only firm with a 100% Exceeds Expectations rating in HIT Staffing and 100% Would Buy Again in every rated category.

"Our core values of moving mountains and doing great work truly shine through in this report. We focus on being the trailblazers that help organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter and overcome their toughest challenges. These results speak to the outcomes of the partnerships we create with our customers," said Bobby Bacci, Founder and CEO.

Prominence rounded out Best in KLAS being rated a top performer in services firms with an overall score of 94, highlighting their depth of knowledge and ability to support complex Epic implementations as well as being a true leader in the healthcare analytics space.

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence is the only KLAS-ranked Epic staffing firm to receive 3 A+ ratings in their 2021 Best in KLAS report.

Additionally, Prominence offers award winning analytics and strategic governance products and services, including:

45 pre-built, customizable Accelerator templates

Accelerator templates Agile development methodologies that produce results 4x faster

Proven processes for establishing and refining your governance program

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. KLASresearch.com.

