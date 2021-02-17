Prominent Family Law Attorney Alexis L. Cirel Joins Warshaw Burstein to Launch Fertility Law Group with Eric Wrubel, Family Law LGBTQ+ Advocate

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warshaw Burstein, LLP, a full-service law firm in New York City, today announced Alexis L. Cirel has joined the firm as a partner and launched the Fertility Law Group, which combines the talents of Ms. Cirel, and partner and Matrimonial Department chair, Eric Wrubel, to create a first-of-its-kind practice group in New York.

The firm also celebrates the enactment of the Child-Parent Security Act (CPSA), which becomes effective this week. The CPSA legalizes compensated gestational surrogacy in New York and ensures protections for New York families formed through assisted reproduction, including same sex couples, cancer survivors, and others struggling with infertility.

The new law also sets the gold standard nationally for the protection of surrogates, requiring that all surrogacy contracts include a comprehensive and protective "Surrogate's Bill of Rights."

Ms. Cirel was appointed by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to his Campaign Leadership Committee to pass the CPSA. Before the passage of this law, New York was one of three states in the country in which it was illegal.

"We are delighted to welcome Alexis to the firm. In addition to her matrimonial practice, she is a recognized leader in the complex area of surrogacy and reproductive law, which along with her passion and advocacy for the passage of the Child-Parent Security Act, make her one of the most sought-after attorneys in this area," Frederick R. Cummings, Jr., Managing Partner of Warshaw Burstein, said. "Her practice complements the cutting-edge experience we already have in our Matrimonial Department, particularly Eric's successful efforts to expand the definition of parent, so that LGBTQ+ couples can now raise families under the full protection of the law in New York."

Mr. Cummings continued, "The Fertility Law Group unites modern technology with the ongoing, developing legal definitions of parentage for which Alexis and Eric have led in their own ways. The culmination of their peer-acknowledged expertise in this arena along with their high level of practice in family matters, uniquely positions Fertility Law Group to provide unmatched representation to clients."

Ms. Cirel is a member of the New York City Bar Association's Matrimonial Committee, the Interdisciplinary Forum on Mental Health and Family Law, the American Bar Association's Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technologies, and WBASNY's Health and Reproductive Rights Committee. She also serves on the board of the Chick Mission, Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on fertility preservation for cancer patients, and on the Grant Committee for Men Having Babies Gay Parenting Assistance Program. She is deeply committed to providing compassionate legal expertise to all clients – whether they are going through a marriage dissolution or embarking on an exciting but complicated journey to building a family through third party assisted reproduction arrangements.

Ms. Cirel received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

Formerly, Ms. Cirel was a partner at Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas, LLP.

Warshaw Burstein, LLP is a full-service law firm in New York City which has distinguished itself through superior and cost-effective legal service and personalized client care and attention. For more information, please visit www.wbny.com, or visit us on LinkedIn, and on Twitter @warshawburstein.

