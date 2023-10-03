Spector & Ehrenworth, P.C. Merges with Scarinci Hollenbeck

NJ Bankruptcy and Litigation Firm Spector & Ehrenworth, P.C Joins the Little Falls Office of Scarinci Hollenbeck

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Spector & Ehrenworth, P.C. of Florham Park, NJ has merged with Scarinci Hollenbeck's Little Falls, NJ Office. Spector & Ehrenworth has a rich, 30-year history of servicing clients in matters relating to corporate transactions, bankruptcy, real estate and litigation. This merger offers a new range of services for Spector & Ehrenworth's clients, including Intellectual Property, Entertainment, and Tax, while adding to the depth of Scarinci Hollenbeck's bankruptcy and litigation practices.

Meet the Principals of Spector & Ehrenworth, P.C.

Spector & Ehrenworth, P.C. of Florham Park, NJ has merged with Scarinci Hollenbeck's Little Falls, NJ Office.

Step brothers Brian Spector and Douglas Ehrenworth founded Spector & Ehrenworth in 1993. Since then, the duo built a reputation for providing solutions to the variety of complex problems facing individuals and businesses in an ever-evolving legal landscape. Drawing on their strong familial bond and combined legal experience of 70+ years, Brian and Doug built an outstanding and well-respected legal practice that spans across industries.

"We are excited to welcome aboard the attorneys of Spector & Ehrenworth," stated Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner. "Brian and Doug are titans in their practice, having built a firm whose name is synonymous with quality over the years. It is my privilege to now collaborate with them as business partners."

Brian D. Spector

With over 40 years of experience as a lawyer serving the business community, Brian Spector offers clients the unique ability to spot the issues, investigate the facts, analyze the law, present all viable options and develop an effective plan for resolution. Although he specializes in business litigation, bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, Brian also has extensive knowledge and expertise in commercial law, corporate law, real estate law and casino regulatory law. In addition, over the last decade, Brian has followed his passion for theater and has become involved in a number of Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and other projects, and is the proud recipient of two Tony Awards®.

Learn more about Brian Spector's legal practice: www.scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/brian-d-spector

Douglas J. Ehrenworth

Douglas Ehrenworth focuses his practice on all aspects of commercial real estate, corporate and LLC entity formation, structures and governance, commercial transactions, contracts and related litigation. Throughout his 35+ years of practice, Doug has lectured on law firm management and previously served as the Chair of the Law Office Management Committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Business Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association, a member of the Real Property, Trust and Estate Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association, a member of the Franchise Law Special Committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association, and an officer of the Morris County Inn of Transactional Counsel.

Learn more about Douglas J. Ehrenworth's practice:

www.scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/douglas-j-ehrenworth

"I couldn't be more excited for Doug and I to continue our careers at Scarinci Hollenbeck and work with such a highly-regarded team of lawyers and staff," stated Mr. Spector. "I'm especially looking forward to my expanded ability to service my clients, including friends and colleagues in the Broadway theater community."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's Bankruptcy Practice

Scarinci Hollenbeck's bankruptcy attorneys are accustomed to dealing with complex and sophisticated business matters and have many years of experience handling the myriad of financial issues surrounding bankruptcy and reorganization, out of court workouts, and state and federal court litigation over creditors' and debtors' rights. Our attorneys' broad legal and business knowledge allows them to achieve creative, expeditious, and cost-effective solutions to our clients' most challenging issues.

Additional information on the firm's Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights Practice can be found on our practice page: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/practices/bankruptcy-and-creditors-rights

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. With offices in New Jersey, New York City, and the District of Columbia, we serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC