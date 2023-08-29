Prominent Litigator Neel Chatterjee Appointed to AccessLex Institute's Board of Directors

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading legal education nonprofit AccessLex Institute® is pleased to announce that internationally recognized technology litigator and trial lawyer, Neel Chatterjee, has been appointed to its Board, effective September 15, 2023. Chatterjee is a partner in Goodwin Procter's Intellectual Property practice and previously served on the firm's Executive Committee. Chatterjee has been a pioneer in building diversity through the legal profession, including founding one of the most prominent law student job fairs in the country, the Bay Area Diversity Career Fair. He is known for leading 80% diverse trial teams on multi-billion-dollar, existential technology disputes.

Neel Chatterjee headshot
"We are excited to welcome Neel to our Board of Directors," said Christopher P. Chapman, President and CEO of AccessLex Institute. "Neel's skills and experience as a world class trial lawyer who is also a champion for diversity will enhance and supplement the ability of AccessLex to advance its mission into the future."

A key strategist on complex litigation with a proven track record of wins, Chatterjee has handled groundbreaking cases for Facebook, Oracle, eBay, NVIDIA, LinkedIn, Logitech, and many others, having gained substantial expertise handling disputes related to patents, trade secrets, copyrights, internet law, and complex commercial technology issues.

Chatterjee's commitment to public interest and diversity has led him to serve on numerous highly influential nonprofit boards and committees, including the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the Asian Pacific Fund, the California Bar Foundation, and the National South Asian Bar Association. His pro bono work relates to ICE detainees, rally protests, same-sex equality, domestic violence, improving rule of law in India, and Silicon Valley homelessness. Chatterjee is a regularly invited speaker on the issues of intellectual property, internet law, high-profile case litigation, diversity and inclusion, and mentorship.  Chatterjee's family also created the Chatterjee Scholars program at Vanderbilt Law School to help first-generation lawyers afford law school.

"I obtained my first job opportunities through people who broke barriers and improved my access to the legal profession," said Chatterjee. "AccessLex does the same thing but on a much larger scale. I could not be more thrilled to join the Board."

Chatterjee earned a B.A. in Government and Economics from Dartmouth University and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University. Chatterjee has been recognized by nearly all of the major ranking organizations as one of the top intellectual property litigators in the United States. 

About AccessLex Institute:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more at AccessLex.org.

