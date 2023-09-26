PROMINENT M&A AND PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS JOIN LATHAM & WATKINS IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND NEW YORK

Brian Mangino and Amber Banks bring substantial experience representing private equity firms and public and private companies on sophisticated M&A transactions.

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Brian Mangino and Amber Banks have joined the firm's Washington, D.C. and New York offices, respectively, as partners in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Both partners bring substantial experience advising private equity firms and public and private companies on mergers and acquisitions and other complex corporate transactions.

"Brian is a nationally recognized private equity and M&A lawyer with one of the most significant practices in the market, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Washington office," said Daniel Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. "He has a premier reputation, strong technical skills, and deep client relationships, and will be instrumental in helping to expand Latham's offerings both in the region and globally."

Mangino has advised on numerous high-profile M&A transactions, and his practice includes representing clients on corporate governance matters, defensive strategy, minority investments, strategic partnerships, spin-offs, joint ventures, securities law compliance, and other general corporate matters.

"Amber is a tremendous addition to our market-leading M&A and Private Equity Practice in New York, and we are excited to welcome her to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "Her world-class transactional experience and drive strongly complement our long-term growth strategy in the New York office and across our global platform."

Banks represents major corporations and private equity firms on sophisticated mergers and acquisitions and other complex corporate transactions, including joint ventures, private equity and growth equity investments, leveraged buyouts, and recapitalizations.

"We are excited to welcome Brian and Amber – highly regarded M&A and private equity lawyers with significant experience leading the types of market-defining transactions that are complementary to Latham's platform and client needs," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department. "We continue to see increased client demand for high-end transactional work, and expanding our bench with market-leading practitioners is a strategic priority of the firm. Brian and Amber's collective experience, outstanding commitments to client service, and team-oriented approach make them tremendous additions to our global platform and firm culture."

Latham & Watkins Chair and Managing Partner Rich Trobman said: "We are strongly committed to the continuous expansion and investment in our global platform to stay ahead of clients' needs in this increasingly complex and competitive environment. Brian and Amber's distinguished practices bring additional depth to our top-tier M&A and private equity teams, and underscore our goal to serve as a one-stop firm for helping clients navigate their comprehensive business objectives."

"I am thrilled to join Latham's leading M&A and Private Equity Practice and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and success," Mangino said. "The firm's global platform and cross-disciplinary approach will benefit clients greatly as I apply the full range of services available to meet their business goals."

Banks said: "Latham is an outstanding firm, known for its exceptional legal work and collaborative culture. I very much look forward to joining the team and working with colleagues across the firm's global platform."

Mangino and Banks join from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP. Mangino received both his JD and undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia. Banks received her JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego.

The firm earlier this year also announced the arrivals of Andrew Elken and Ian Nussbaum as partners in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in New York.

Notes to Editors

