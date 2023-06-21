Prominent Marketplace Wingie Unveils Eid Al Adha Travel Activity in MENA

According to Wingie's Data, early international bookings increased by 100% before Eid Al Adha

DUBAI,UAE and BERLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eid Al Adha is one of the two most significant religious and public holidays Muslims celebrate with exquisite festivities. Thousands of Muslims opted to travel on this major holiday and flight searches increased dramatically. Leading travel marketplace Wingie.com presents a comprehensive analysis of travel activities preceding this eminent holiday.

Early international bookings soared by 100% and the top origin countries were Saudi Arabia, the United Emirates, and Egypt. Most of the travelers opted to travel to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, and Turkey. Likewise, the most popular route was between Riyadh and Cairo.

92% of Travelers booked round-trip international flights while 68% of bookings made by solo travelers

International round-trip bookings skyrocketed by 92% meanwhile domestic round-trips were 8%. Otherwise, international one-way bookings were 85% and 15% of bookings were domestic one-way flights. Overall, 52% of bookings were one-way flights and 48% were round-trips.

Precisely 88% of bookings were international, while 12% were domestic. Travelers acted early, with 60% of bookings made for travel prior to Eid. When it comes to costs, the average expenditure per person for a one-way ticket was USD 300. Round-trip tickets were more affordable, with an average price of USD 470 per passenger.

Finally, the median age of passengers was 33,5 and 68% of travelers were solo, followed by 20% of passengers who traveled with infants or children. While 61% of travelers were men, 39% of them were women.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

Media Contact:



Wingie

[email protected]

+1 4378883181

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035421/Wingie_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wingie