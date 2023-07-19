Prominent Physician Executive Returns to MemorialCare as CEO of its Expanding Ambulatory Enterprise

David Kim, M.D., to assume role of Chief Executive Officer of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which encompasses MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians, and more than 200 outpatient care centers.

ORANGE COUNTY and LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kim, M.D., an accomplished and respected physician leader, has been named to serve as CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, MemorialCare Medical Group, and Greater Newport Physicians, and as Executive Vice President of MemorialCare Health System's parent entity, effective August 21. In his new role, Dr. Kim will lead MemorialCare's physician and ambulatory care division, which includes more than 2,000 affiliated medical group and independent physicians, and he will oversee MemorialCare's joint ventures for ambulatory patient services such as imaging, dialysis, surgery centers, physical therapy, and dental services. In addition, Dr. Kim will serve as Chief Executive of the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute and the MemorialCare Cancer Institute, and as the lead physician executive of the MemorialCare Clinically Integrated Network.

Dr. Kim's appointment follows the recent retirement of Dr. Mark Schafer, who served as Chief Executive Officer of MemorialCare Medical Foundation for nearly 10 years. Dr. Kim joins MemorialCare from the Providence health system, where he has successfully served as the Chief Executive of the Providence Clinical Network. In his role with Providence, he provided clinical, operational, and strategic leadership for the health system's clinical institutes and the network's physician operations, retail clinics and ambulatory surgery, imaging and urgent care centers. His many accomplishments include high-profile practice acquisitions, value-based network development and compensation models, numerous business partnerships, and deployment of telehealth capabilities.

Dr. Kim's previous tenure with MemorialCare was between 2009 and 2015, when he first distinguished himself as a high performing medical director and quickly advanced into broader leadership roles, including regional medical director of MemorialCare's northern physician division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. David Kim back to MemorialCare," said Barry Arbuckle, President and Chief Executive Officer of MemorialCare. "Dr. Kim is a proven physician leader who is deeply committed to improving the health of our communities and transforming our industry, qualities that align with and support MemorialCare's vision of making high-quality care easier to access and more affordable. He is ideally suited to help lead the expansion of our clinical platform and further enhance MemorialCare's position as an industry leader and innovator."

After graduating from Northwestern University with a double major in biology and philosophy, Dr. Kim received his medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He completed his internship and residency at Northridge Hospital Medical Center. Dr. Kim has been recognized with several Orange County Physician of Excellence Awards, continues his learning through the Health Management Academy and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and California Academy of Family Physicians.

"It's an absolute honor for me to return to MemorialCare and work side-by-side with its physicians, employees, business partners and communities to continue to advance MemorialCare's clinical services," said Dr. David Kim. "I look forward to continuing to work in a values-driven environment that is as committed to its workforce as it is to delivering high quality care to the communities it serves. This is essential as, together, we navigate the complex and ever-changing health care environment."

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

