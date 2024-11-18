Prominent Structured Finance Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

Jim Fogarty brings extensive experience representing financial institutions, asset managers, and corporates in complex structured transactions across asset classes and sectors.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Jim Fogarty has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Structured Finance Practice. Fogarty represents private equity sponsors, private capital lenders, financial institutions, asset managers, and corporates in complex structured and securitization transactions, including whole business securitizations, liability management transactions, rental car securitizations, collateralized loan obligations, collateralized bond obligations, as well as related regulatory matters arising from the Dodd-Frank Act.

Jim Fogarty, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Jim is well-regarded for his strong technical acumen in cutting-edge structured transactions and securitizations, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Jim will be a go-to resource for our clients in New York and globally increasingly looking for bespoke capital raising and investment solutions."

Fogarty has significant experience in whole business securitizations involving a broad range of asset classes, including restaurant and home service franchise agreements, intellectual property and performing rights organizations. He also represents clients in workouts of securitizations and liability management transactions that utilize securitization technology.

Sanjev Warna-kula-suriya, Global Chair of Latham's Structured Finance Practice, said: "Jim is a fantastic addition to our global team as demand for our services continues to grow, in particular from clients in the private equity and private credit space deploying innovative securitization financing structures. His impressive background in novel structured transactions and securitizations and the regulatory issues surrounding them across asset classes is highly synergistic with Latham's platform."

Fogarty said: "Latham's unmatched global platform combined with top-tier transactional practices, including in the growing private capital space, make it the strongest firm to navigate clients through increasingly complex and bespoke capital raising transactions. I am delighted to join Latham's talented team and look forward to helping our clients' ongoing success."

Fogarty joins Latham from White & Case LLP. He received his JD from the University of Notre Dame and BA from Boston University.

