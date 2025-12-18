Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nancy Taute is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Alzheimer's awareness

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Taute launched her real estate career in 2003, partnering with her husband, Bill, a successful homebuilder, to develop an urban single-family community. This early experience sparked her passion for the industry and provided her with a deep understanding of the local market. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a background as a program analyst in the computer industry, Nancy blends analytical expertise with real estate knowledge to deliver a strategic and thorough approach for her clients.

Nancy Taute

Recognized for her meticulous attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills, Nancy is committed to exceeding client expectations. Whether traveling significant distances to locate the ideal property or drawing on her Senior Real Estate Specialist designation to assist families in transitioning loved ones into appropriate living arrangements, she approaches every transaction with professionalism and compassion. Her numerous professional credentials — including GREEN, SRES, ABR, GRI, PSA, and CNE — reflect her dedication to ongoing professional development and industry excellence.

Nancy represents both resale and new construction properties, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Austin area, from Georgetown to San Marcos. Her success is built on a foundation of honest communication, market insight, and a proactive approach to each client relationship.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Nancy is actively involved in her community. She advocates for Alzheimer's awareness, supports her local elementary school by stocking the teacher's lounge and loves teaching Mahj Jong to beginners. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling with Bill, exploring the local music scene, discovering new culinary experiences, and supporting her favorite sports teams — especially Texas A&M football & baseball as well as following local & international rugby. Most importantly, she treasures time spent with her grandchildren and grand dogs.

With extensive experience, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, Nancy Taute is a trusted advisor for anyone navigating the dynamic Austin real estate market.

