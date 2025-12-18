The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Kim Shaffer Kirkman as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Kim Shaffer Kirkman is honored as an Inner Circle Lifetime for her contributions to Leadership in Hospice and Community Care.

Dr. Kim Shaffer Kirkman

Dr. Kim Shaffer Kirkman is celebrated for her exemplary leadership in hospice care and her commitment to serving rural communities across Arkansas. As an executive leader within the largest nonprofit hospice organization in the state, she oversees key programs that support palliative care patients, guides fundraising initiatives, directs staff, and produces a weekly newsletter that keeps her teams connected and informed. Her work aligns deeply with the mission of compassionate care, ensuring patients and families receive comfort, dignity, and support during life's most challenging moments.

Dr. Kirkman earned an EdD in Higher Education from Harding University in 2022. Her academic achievements and passion for mentorship have played a central role in her professional journey. She is an active member of AFP and volunteers regularly through her church. She also serves as an officer in Rotary, reflecting her unwavering dedication to service and community engagement.

Her career accomplishments are numerous, yet Dr. Kirkman considers her greatest personal achievements to be her family,

including her four children and seven grandchildren. She is also a published author, having completed a dissertation on mentorship and written a book titled The Simple Secret. Additionally, she has been featured in Arkansas Business for her contributions to the field.

Dr. Kirkman has been honored with selection into the Alpha Kai Honor Society as a doctoral student and recognized by the ODK Leadership Society for her outstanding leadership. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys spending quality time with her grandchildren, the two oldest of whom are three years old. She also finds joy in bike riding, hiking, and outdoor activities with her husband.

Looking ahead, Dr. Kirkman has set her sights on continued growth in volunteerism, mentorship, and community involvement. Her goals include expanding her work with the ASU College of Business, Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, and developing 100 Apps. She attributes her success to embracing opportunities that allowed her to grow her career in a relatively short period, and she remains committed to fostering meaningful impact through both professional and civic service.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle