Promineo Tech Partners with Climb Credit to Expand Financial Access for Students Attending Coding Bootcamps Through Community Colleges

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promineo Tech—an Education as a Service (EaaS) company with the mission to make technology education affordable, accessible, and low risk for everyone—announced today that it has partnered with Climb Credit to offer financing options for students attending coding bootcamp programs through their Community College partners. At a time when millions of Americans have been laid off, and 34% of Americans acknowledge they would need more training to replace their job with a career at a similar wage, this partnership is poised to help learners attend programs to build careers in tech.

"Promineo Tech started in 2018 as a coding bootcamp with a social mission to drive down the cost of technology education and make tech careers more accessible. When we discovered that most community colleges shared similar missions, it was clear that a shift to an Education as a Service model would enable us to better serve a larger community through partnerships with these colleges" said Nick Suwyn, President at Promineo Tech. "While we've been able to significantly reduce the cost of tuition to attend a quality coding bootcamp by three to four times the industry average, the fact remains that many students still can't attend programs like this if they don't have financing options – and that's why this partnership is exciting."

Promineo Tech began partnering with Community Colleges at the beginning of 2020 and currently partners with 11 colleges across the United States, and is poised to triple that number in 2021. These bootcamp partnerships help students start careers or switch careers into software development. In addition to a core curriculum, they provide career services and a collaborative community of learners for students to engage with during their journey. Their Community College partners can supplement these services, but Promineo Tech aims to offer a program that covers the full cycle of a student's training journey—from exploration through landing their first job in tech.

"The current higher education system is starting to experience a revolution in both program delivery and curriculum development. This shift is necessary to keep up with the workforce needs and career opportunities that are available." Explained Angela Ceresnie, CEO at Climb. "One of the problems that Climb is solving for is the fact that the federal financial aid system has not yet caught up with this revolution. People need payment options to attend these programs and change their lives—we built Climb to be a responsibly innovative company to fill that need."

Climb's mission is to expand access to career-advancing education. To meet that mission, they review programs and verify their career-advancing results prior to partnering and offering a variety of payment and financing options to their students. This process allows them to approve more learners than traditional private lenders, because they have an understanding of the career outcomes that are available on the other side of the education. Without accessible payment options, many people are unable to access these programs and the gap in access can lead to further economic inequity. In fact, 74% of students who received Climb financing reported that they would not have been able to attend their program without the affordable payment options.

Promineo Tech is an Education-as-a-Service provider that partners with Community Colleges to offer coding bootcamps and related technology training. Their mission is to make technology education affordable, accessible, and low risk for everyone so that anyone has the opportunity to improve their lives through learning. They teach people the skills needed to enter, and be successful, in high-demand, technology fields such as the software development industry. Learn more at PromineoTech.com.

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career creation and transformation more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb identifies programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to improve the earnings of their graduates. Then they provide learners with financing options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career elevation and increased earning power. Recognizing the dynamic and diverse nature of an economy in rapid change, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, heavy machine operation to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to an inspiring practicality that brings real career results as individuals Own Their Next chapter. For more information, visit https://climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

