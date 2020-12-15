PROMISE Technology Announced Compatibility with Apple macOS Big Sur and M1 Chip Powered Mac To Provide the Peace of Mind to Pegasus Series Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology Inc., the leading storage solutions provider, today announced that its Pegasus3, Pegasus32, Pegasus R4i, Pegasus J2i, and newly announced PegasusPro are now compatible with Apple macOS Big Sur and the new M1 chip powered Mac. Additionally, these Pegasus models are compatible with Intel-based Mac upgrading to Big Sur, making it possible for both new and existing customers to upgrade their devices this holiday season.

macOS Big Sur is the most significant upgrade to this popular operating system since the introduction of Mac OS X in 2001. In addition to a major redesign of the user interface, macOS Big Sur is the first operating system to be exclusively made for the first ARM-based custom system-on-chip (SoC), the M1 which has been entirely developed from the ground up. The chip will also be compatible with PROMISE's recently released advanced PegasusPro Fusion Storage system, which was announced as the world's first storage system to combine both Direct Attached Storage (DAS) and file-based Network Attached Storage (NAS).

"PROMISE Pegasus Series is always a pioneer to keep the pace with technology updates, which is why Pegasus Series is well known and widely adopted by creative professionals. PROMISE R&D engineers started researching the compatibility with the new macOS Big Sur and M1 chip ahead of time to meet the expectations of Pegasus users worldwide to ensure their storage devices are compatible with these two new upgrades, and to enjoy the peace of mind. Our persistent endeavours mean the existing Pegasus installations and new customers will continue rich media workflow without interruption, " said Michael Lin, CIO and R&D Head of PROMISE Technology.

For a complete list of supported products and compatibility drivers downloading, Pegasus Series users can visit PROMISE website for more details.

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader with more than 30 years of experience in the storage industry. PROMISE creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Rich Media, Surveillance, IT and Cloud markets. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, please visit promise.com or PROMISE eSupport portal, and follow PROMISE Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media C ontact:

Ya-Ping Hsu

Email: [email protected]

Phone:

Americas: +1 (408) 645-3499

Europe: +31 (0) 40-235-2600

Japan: +81-3-6801-8064

APAC/Taiwan: +886-3-5782395

SOURCE Promise Technology

Related Links

https://www.promise.com

