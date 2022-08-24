Promise Walk Wherever Uses Individual Action to Fuel Research, Raise Awareness of Preeclampsia

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preeclampsia survivors and their supporters will hit the pavement with a purpose on Saturday, August 27, as part of the third annual Promise Walk Wherever event sponsored by the Preeclampsia Foundation. With every step, participants will make strides and deliver hope by raising awareness and fueling research on preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening hypertensive disorder affecting more than 300,000 pregnancies in the U.S. each year.

Jay & Mary Korey with children

Promise Walk Wherever allows participants throughout the country to walk or run at their own pace wherever they want on Saturday.

"This is a great opportunity for families affected by preeclampsia and our supporters to connect virtually, especially those who don't have a local Promise Walk event in their area," said Preeclampsia Foundation CEO Eleni Z. Tsigas.

Many families, like Promise Walk Wherever team captains Jay and Mary Korey, first came to the Preeclampsia Foundation community after the disorder caused tragedies in their pregnancies. "When our daughter Riley was stillborn at 36 weeks, we found out about preeclampsia the hard way, like too many others do," Jay Korey said.

Now he and his wife, along with their children Timothy and Alana, walk in memory of Riley. They also partipate to provide hope for other families who may face preeclampsia. "Please join us at this year's Promise Walk Wherever and our team, Riley Matters, for all the dads out there who are holding it all together after preeclampsia," he said.

For more information on Promise Walk Wherever and to register for the event, log on to https://bit.ly/PromiseWalkWherever2022. Participants also are encouraged to post videos or photos of their walks on the Preeclampsia Foundation's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PreeclampsiaFoundation.

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org .

Contact:

Laney Poye

Director of Communications & Engagement

321.421.6957

[email protected]

SOURCE Preeclampsia Foundation