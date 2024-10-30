PromoHomo.TV® to Stream Palm Springs Pride Parade Live Worldwide

This year's Palm Springs Pride Week carries the powerful theme "Be You," emphasizing the importance of self-expression, inclusivity, and love. This resonates deeply with Palm Springs' reputation as a city that values the dignity and worth of every individual. The festivities, taking place in downtown Palm Springs from October 31 to November 3, 2024, promise an atmosphere where everyone can truly be themselves.

The Pride Parade, a cornerstone of Pride Week, will feature over 225 captivating entries, making it a spectacle not to be missed. PromoHomo.TV®'s coverage begins at 9:30 AM PST, capturing the electric atmosphere leading up to the main event. PromoHomo.TV® will stream via a hardwired HD internet connection, three cameras and a team of five including Director/Producer John McHugh-Dennis, announcers Jonathan P. Mugridge, Delfina Zarate and Clifton Tatum and Executive Producer/Host Nicholas Snow.

The 2024 Palm Springs Pride Parade broadcast is presented by PromoHomo.TV® and EIGHT4NINE Restaurant and Lounge, with the support of media partners KGAY106.5 FM and PinkMedia.LGBT, and by the PromoHomo.TV® patrons who support production for as little as $3/month at www.Patreon.com/PromoHomoTV . Viewers may also support the network by purchasing Hopefulsexual® merch at www.Hopefulsexual.com (a shortcut to the clothing on Amazon).

"The mission of PromoHomo.TV® is connecting the circuitry of humanity by creating programming for LGBTQ+ everyone," said Nicholas Snow, Executive Producer, Founder and Host. "I'm proud that PromoHomo.TV® is streaming the parade to a global audience that wants and needs programming for and about the LGBTQ+ community."

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the exuberance and camaraderie of Palm Springs Pride. Tune in to PromoHomo.TV®'s live stream on November 3rd and join the global celebration of LGBTQ+ pride.

To stream the Palm Springs Pride Parade live, visit www.YouTube.com/PromoHomoTVNetwork/Live use the "Notify Me" feature, and then share the broadcast across social media so all your friends can join in the fun.

Multimedia Entertainment Activist Nicholas Snow, who has been out of the closet and in the media for four decades, is building PromoHomo.TV® into an online streaming network dedicated to "connecting the circuitry of humanity by creating programing for LGBTQ+ everyone!"

