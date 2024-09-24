PromoRepublic Expands into Australian Market, Bringing Localized Marketing Solutions to Leading Leisure and Retail Groups

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoRepublic, a data-driven platform for localized marketing with a strong presence in the US and Europe, has expanded into the Australian market, forming strategic partnerships with two major leisure and retail groups: Belgravia Group and Associated Retailers Limited.

Transforming Local Marketing

PromoRepublic's localized marketing platform expands into Australian market

PromoRepublic aims to revolutionize Australian multi-brand and regional marketing by offering advanced technology for localized campaigns, streamlined workflows, and improved customer experiences. By enabling brands, chains, and franchises to tailor their marketing to local audiences, the platform helps them connect more authentically and effectively.

Localized marketing is increasingly important, with 72% of consumers preferring personalized brand experiences, according to LSA Insider. PromoRepublic's platform ensures businesses can align their messaging with local cultures, fostering stronger customer loyalty, higher engagement, and improved sales while maintaining brand consistency.

Strategic Partnerships with Industry Leaders

The partnerships with Belgravia Group and Associated Retailers Limited enhance localized marketing for these leading Australian brands.

Belgravia Leisure currently partners with more than 70 Local Government and State Government authorities, and employs over 5,500 staff in 230+ swim, sports, fitness, leisure, and holiday park facilities across Australia and New Zealand.

Associated Retailers Limited, a cooperative buying group, supports over 500 independent retailers under well-known brands like Toyworld, SportsPower, and Camping World.

PromoRepublic will provide these brands with a centralized digital marketing portal, streamlining multi-brand, retailers, locations, and franchisee collaboration on local marketing campaigns.

Driving Innovation in Australia

PromoRepublic's proven success in the US and Europe highlights its ability to drive innovation and growth for multi-location companies like Expedia Cruises, Curves, doTERRA, Home Franchise Concepts, as well as Australian franchises like Ozzy Tyres, SanChurro, and Worldwide, etc. The platform's suite of products—including social media, review, listing management, asset libraries, and advanced analytics—meets the unique needs of these organizations.

Max Pecherskiy, CEO of PromoRepublic, said, "Our technology is crafted to meet the demands of multi-brand companies. We're excited to bring our expertise to the Australian market and support our partners' growth."

About PromoRepublic

Founded in 2014 in Helsinki, Finland, PromoRepublic is a leader in data-driven localized marketing. Serving over 90 franchises and chains worldwide, the company unifies marketing tools and workflows and helps brands grow their locations' visibility on search, social, and review platforms.

